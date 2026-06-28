Zen Studies with Donen July 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies with Donen
Time: Jul 8, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86244759148
Meeting ID: 862 4475 9148
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https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/86244759148/invitations?signature=wBqdAYHzj3bbCU_mVwRkLoHIuLI_Z1ndJVXZekgpy18
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