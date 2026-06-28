sitting buddha beside pillar candles
Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

Hosted by

Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Donen July 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies with Donen

Time: Jul 8, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86244759148


Meeting ID: 862 4475 9148


One tap mobile

+13092053325,,86244759148# US

+13126266799,,86244759148# US (Chicago)


Join by SIP

[email protected]


Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/86244759148/invitations?signature=wBqdAYHzj3bbCU_mVwRkLoHIuLI_Z1ndJVXZekgpy18

Add a donation for Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!