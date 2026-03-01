Zen Studies with Donen Mar 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies Program — Donen
Time: Mar 18, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85104871280
Meeting ID: 851 0487 1280
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/85104871280/invitations?signature=GXSoIXJCHOjv1C2rUkf581Js77XgP8Tb5VCGJb9k9Ok
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