Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

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Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Donen Mar 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies Program — Donen

Time: Mar 18, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85104871280


Meeting ID: 851 0487 1280


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Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/85104871280/invitations?signature=GXSoIXJCHOjv1C2rUkf581Js77XgP8Tb5VCGJb9k9Ok

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