Zen Studies with Donen May 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies with Donen
Time: May 20, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87370997777
Meeting ID: 873 7099 7777
One tap mobile
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87370997777/invitations?signature=v4IusU13eySZOth6Rmy5B6JLRmHtTD8slW5cQ6Ac_1E
$
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