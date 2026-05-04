Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

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Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Donen May 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies with Donen

Time: May 20, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87370997777


Meeting ID: 873 7099 7777


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https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87370997777/invitations?signature=v4IusU13eySZOth6Rmy5B6JLRmHtTD8slW5cQ6Ac_1E

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