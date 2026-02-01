Zen Studies with Gessho Feb 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zen Studies with Gessho
Time: Feb 18, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87620736629
Meeting ID: 876 2073 6629
One tap mobile
+13052241968,,87620736629# US
+13092053325,,87620736629# US
Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87620736629/invitations?signature=FYEU91qBNEqfNxbImDA06CE5dYBFMxlNplSpYf4plRI
$
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