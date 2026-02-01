Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

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Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Gessho Feb 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ  08003

Why The Practice Works For Me?
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zen Studies with Gessho

Time: Feb 18, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87620736629


Meeting ID: 876 2073 6629


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Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/87620736629/invitations?signature=FYEU91qBNEqfNxbImDA06CE5dYBFMxlNplSpYf4plRI

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