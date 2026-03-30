Zen Studies with Kyosei April 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: The Mysterious Principle of Linji Yixuan
Time: Apr 15, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82031714629
Meeting ID: 820 3171 4629
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Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/82031714629/invitations?signature=wydYXBgbvPR3xez-Xe6TzMhCaoDCgBqxUwwma4_XJtc
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