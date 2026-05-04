Zen Studies with Sensei Emyo May 2026

About this event
Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Taking Refuge in the Sangha
Time: May 6, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86388549710
Meeting ID: 863 8854 9710
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,86388549710# US (New York)
+16469313860,,86388549710# US
Join by SIP
Join instructions
https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/86388549710/invitations?signature=9rLPWi4VcKUwt1Kv7QBZRQ0JnsfWhltVwf1BUin-Knc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!