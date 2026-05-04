Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

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Fraternal Order of the Great Lights / Jizo-An Zen Community / The Zen Society

About this event

Zen Studies with Sensei Emyo May 2026

1930 Marlton Pike East

Executive Mews Suite L-63, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

General Admission
$15

Jizo-an Zen Community Online Zendo is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Taking Refuge in the Sangha

Time: May 6, 2026 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86388549710


Meeting ID: 863 8854 9710


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[email protected]


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https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/86388549710/invitations?signature=9rLPWi4VcKUwt1Kv7QBZRQ0JnsfWhltVwf1BUin-Knc

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