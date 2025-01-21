Zen4Blue Memberships 2025

Sea Captain Monthly Membership
$20

Sea Captain Monthly Membership Perks: 20% off Zen4Blue events 20% coupon code for Zen4Blue Sea Swag Gift Shop Zen4Blue teal logo tote, teal reusable water bottle, Zen4Blue logo wine glass & fun sea life stickers
Sea Otter Monthly Membership
$15

Sea Otter Monthly Membership Perks: 15% off Zen4Blue events 15% coupon code for Zen4Blue Sea Swag Gift Shop Zen4Blue teal logo tote, teal reusable water bottle & fun sea life stickers
Sea Horse Monthly Membership
$10

Sea Horse Monthly Membership Perks: 10% off Zen4Blue events 10% coupon code for Zen4Blue Sea Swag Gift Shop Zen4Blue blue logo tote, reusable water bottle & stickers
Sea Star Monthly Membership
$5

Sea Star Monthly Membership Perks: 5% off Zen4Blue events 5% coupon code for Zen4Blue Sea Swag Gift Shop Zen4Blue green logo tote & stickers
