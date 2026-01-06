Sana Healing Collective

Hosted by

Sana Healing Collective

About this event

Zendo Principles of Psychedelic Peer Support workshop

3324 W North Avenue

Community Member
$15

For those who need some extra support right now. Choosing this rate helps keep our gatherings accessible and honors our collective care model.

Community Sustainer
$20

Reflects the true cost of offering this workshop — your contribution helps sustain our space and community programming.

Community Supporter
$25

For those with the means to give a little more. Your generosity helps make it possible for others to participate, reminding us that Community is Medicine.

Add a donation for Sana Healing Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!