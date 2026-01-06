Zendo Principles of Psychedelic Peer Support workshop

Hosted by
About this event
For those who need some extra support right now. Choosing this rate helps keep our gatherings accessible and honors our collective care model.
Reflects the true cost of offering this workshop — your contribution helps sustain our space and community programming.
For those with the means to give a little more. Your generosity helps make it possible for others to participate, reminding us that Community is Medicine.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!