Zero Waste San Diego's Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is for a small-to-medium private fix-it clinic (15-30 people) to be hosted in 2026.
This is a $3000 value.
Donated by Laura Anthony,
Founder & President of Zero Waste San Diego
auctionV2.input.startingBid
‘I AM THE BOUQUET’ Jacket: Reworked a preloved jacket with scraps of cotton for the prints of the original watercolors using water-based ink (DGT printer).
This jacket is a bouquet of roses, hypericum fruit, and anemones, designed to highlight the beauty of the person wearing it, because we can all be our own bouquet!
A bit symbolic, I know, but that’s the message this jacket represents.
This is wearable art, not only because I have reworked this preloved jacket with original paintings, but because we’re making a statement with it!
Only one-of-a-kind, as you.
Name of the flowers (from watercolors):
• Hypericum Fruit
• Anemone Flower
• Sheila's Perfume Rose
• Moonlight Rose
• Opala Rose
This is an L size per label, here are the measurements (but closer to an M / L):
Pit-to-pit: 21'
Neck to bottom (back): 23''
Sleeve: 24''
Retail Value $90
Donated by Ainara Calahorra, Founder of MuXu Creations.
https://www.muxucreations.com/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Are you a ZW business/organization? Take advantage of this opportunity to table at the ZW Symposium on February 18, 2026, and spotlight your business in front of all the ZW maker and shakers. This is a $150 value.
Donated by Laura Anthony,
Founder & President of Zero Waste San Diego
auctionV2.input.startingBid
SCD Probiotics Indoor Composter Starter Kit – Compost right in your kitchen with this ready-to-use kit. 5-gallon countertop compost bin with strainer & spigot. BPA free plastic bin is tan with green lid & handle. 1 gallon (2 lbs.) of compost starter included.
Turn All Food Waste Into Compost – Start composting with this beginner friendly kit. Simply scrape food scraps into compost pail, sprinkle a layer of bokashi compost starter to reduce odor & break down food, then close the lid. Repeat at each meal.
Four Season Use – Don’t let winter weather keep you from composting. With SCD Probiotics Indoor Composter, you can kickstart the composting process from the comfort of your home, even when its freezing outside. No daily trips to an outdoor composter.
Minimal Odor – Skip the expense of compost bin filters or charcoal filters. Your new composting kit comes with our special bokashi compost starter to control odor & break down food naturally & quickly. A tight sealing lid makes it virtually odorless.
Kitchen Space Saver – Set this composter next to your blender, not your rain barrel. A countertop compost bin sized for your apartment, condo, classroom or home with small kitchen. Also fits nicely by trash & recycling cans under the kitchen sink.
More info: amazon.com/SCD-Probiotics-K100-Composter-Tan/dp/B003ANMBKQ/ref=ast_sto_dp_puis
Retail Value $72.95
Donated by Erika Rodriguez, Founder & CEO of Nadi Marketing.
https://www.instagram.com/nadi_marketing/
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on a ticket to the 13th Annual Zero Waste Symposium - February 18, 2026
Donated by Laura Anthony,
Founder & President of Zero Waste San Diego
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Nature Journal, Wild Wings solar-powered hummingbird feeder, nectar, and SDRPF tote bag.
Retail Value $50
Donated by Jessica Ullyott, Founder & CEO of Nature Seeds SD.
natureneedssd.org
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Do you own a business and want to achieve zero waste? Here is your opportunity to bid on receiving a zerowaste assessment of your business.
The ZWSD team of experts will do a walk-through of your business to provide expert advice on how to become more zero waste,
This is a $500 value.
Donated by Laura Anthony,
Founder & President of Zero Waste San Diego
auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 full size (2.25oz) sunscreen tin, 1 travel size (2oz) solar serum and 1 sunscreen sports stick (1oz)
$59.99 Value
Donated by SUNMUD
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing