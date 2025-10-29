Zero Waste San Diego's Online Auction

‘I AM THE BOUQUET’ Jacket: Reworked a preloved jacket with scraps of cotton for the prints of the original watercolors using water-based ink (DGT printer).





This jacket is a bouquet of roses, hypericum fruit, and anemones, designed to highlight the beauty of the person wearing it, because we can all be our own bouquet!





A bit symbolic, I know, but that’s the message this jacket represents.





This is wearable art, not only because I have reworked this preloved jacket with original paintings, but because we’re making a statement with it!

Only one-of-a-kind, as you.





Name of the flowers (from watercolors):

• Hypericum Fruit

• Anemone Flower

• Sheila's Perfume Rose

• Moonlight Rose

• Opala Rose





This is an L size per label, here are the measurements (but closer to an M / L):

Pit-to-pit: 21'

Neck to bottom (back): 23''

Sleeve: 24''





Retail Value $90





Donated by Ainara Calahorra, Founder of MuXu Creations.

[email protected]

https://www.muxucreations.com/

https://www.instagram.com/muxu.creations/