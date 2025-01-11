Zeta Alpha Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Memberships Dues

2026 Membership Dues
$222

No expiration

This is a one time payment for current financial members.

Chapter Dues for Transferring and Reinstated Members
$259.99

No expiration

For members who are transferring or reinstating membership.


$222.00 - 2026 Chapter Dues

$37.99 - 2025 Chapter Prorated Dues

Membership (Automatically Renew Each Year)
$222

Renews yearly on: December 1

This is a lump payment. The payment for the following year will automatically debit on December 1st of each year. You must be currently financial.

Membership (Recurring Payments)
$18.50

Renews monthly

Payments will be debited once per month. In December, you will receive an invoice for any amount that hasn't been covered through the year.

