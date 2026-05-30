Zeta Amicae 1st Charter Anniversary Luncheon

BBQ Buffet

Includes your choice of two meats and three sides, BBQ sauce, pickles, and onions, homemade bread ​and drink.





Potato Bar

Everything you need to make your own loaded baked potato. Including your choice of meat, butter, sour cream, bacon bits, cheddar cheese, green onion, BBQ sauce, and pickles and onions. Served with homemade bread and drink.





Vegetarian Boxed Lunch

Each box includes baked potato (w/toppings), bread, your choice of side and a drink.​