Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Membership 2025-26

ONLY ELIGIBLE FOR NON-DISCOUNTED MEMBERS:



**** 2 INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS ****



This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:



Local = $280.00

State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)

District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)

National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)





(WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FINANCIAL UNTIL FULL $466 IS PAID; late fees included after December 31st deadline)