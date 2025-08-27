Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Membership 2025-26

Offered by
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = $280.00
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
TOTAL = $453.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = $140.00 (retired/not working, under 75 yrs. old)
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
TOTAL = $312.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = Waived - (75 yrs. old or older & retired)
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
TOTAL = $172.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)
Chapter Assessment = Waived - (75 yrs. old or older & retired)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = $280
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = LIFE
TOTAL = $322.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = $280
State = LIFE
District = LIFE
National = LIFE
TOTAL = $280.00 (on time payment; prior to December 31st)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late fee)
Local = LIFE
State = LIFE
District = LIFE
TOTAL = $130.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late fee)
Local = LIFE
State = LIFE
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late fee)
TOTAL = $144.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
Local = Life
National = Life
TOTAL = $42.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
State = LIFE
Local = $280
TOTAL = $434.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = LIFE
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
TOTAL = $172.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
District = LIFE
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
Local = $280.00
TOTAL = $428.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)
Valid for one year
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
National = LIFE
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
Local = $140
TOTAL = $182.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)
No expiration
ONLY ELIGIBLE FOR NON-DISCOUNTED MEMBERS:
**** 2 INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS ****
This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:
Local = $280.00
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
(WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FINANCIAL UNTIL FULL $466 IS PAID; late fees included after December 31st deadline)
No expiration
