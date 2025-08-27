Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Zeta Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Membership 2025-26

Option 1- Zeta Chi Dues- Standard Membership
$453

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = $280.00
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)


TOTAL = $453.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)

Option 2 - Zeta Chi Dues - Retired Brothers Membership
$312

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = $140.00 (retired/not working, under 75 yrs. old)
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)


TOTAL = $312.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)

Option 3 - Zeta Chi Dues - Senior Brothers Membership
$172

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = Waived - (75 yrs. old or older & retired)
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)


TOTAL = $172.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)

Chapter Assessment = Waived - (75 yrs. old or older & retired)

Option 4 - Zeta Chi Dues - District, State, Local
$322

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = $280
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (Late Fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late Fee)
National = LIFE


TOTAL = $322.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)

Option 5 - Zeta Chi Dues - Local Only
$280

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = $280
State = LIFE
District = LIFE
National = LIFE


TOTAL = $280.00 (on time payment; prior to December 31st)

Option 6 - Zeta Chi Dues - National Only
$130

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late fee)
Local = LIFE
State = LIFE
District = LIFE


TOTAL = $130.00 (late fees included after December 31st deadline)

Option 7 - Zeta Chi Dues - National and District Only (Copy)
$144

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

National = $125.00 + $5.00 (Late fee)
Local = LIFE
State = LIFE
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (Late fee)


TOTAL = $144.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)

Option 8 - Zeta Chi Dues - State & District Only
$42

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
Local = Life
National = Life


TOTAL = $42.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)

Option 9 - Zeta Chi Dues - National, District, Local
$434

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
State = LIFE
Local = $280


TOTAL = $434.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)

Option 10 - Zeta Chi Dues - National, District, State
$172

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = LIFE
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)


TOTAL = $172.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)

Option 11 - Zeta Chi Dues - National, State, Local
$428

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
District = LIFE
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
Local = $280.00


TOTAL = $428.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)

Option 12 - Zeta Chi Dues - Retired with Nat'l Life
$182

Valid for one year

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

National = LIFE
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
Local = $140


TOTAL = $182.00 (late fee included after December 31st deadline)

2 Monthly Installment Dues Payment - BEFORE DEC. 31
$233

No expiration

ONLY ELIGIBLE FOR NON-DISCOUNTED MEMBERS:

**** 2 INSTALLMENT PAYMENTS ****

This membership is for brothers that are paying all of the following dues:

Local = $280.00
State = $15.00 + $3.00 (late fee)
District = $19.00 + $5.00 (late fee)
National = $125.00 + $5.00 (late fee)


(WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED FINANCIAL UNTIL FULL $466 IS PAID; late fees included after December 31st deadline)

Food Contribution
$60

No expiration

If you'd like to contribute to the monthly chapter meeting meals

