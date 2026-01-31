Zeta Community Day Scholarship Fundraiser - Where Family Meets Friendship

You must purchase a ticket for this add on to be valid. Choose this add on to participate in 3 on 3 basketball at the event. There is no cost for this add. If you already have a team, you can select two more add ons for a total of three. Each team member must have a purchased ticket for add on to be valid. If you don’t have a team of three, we will try to match you with other single players. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Epsilon Phi Zeta Chapter reserves the right to change or cancel this activity at any time.



I understand there are risks to my participation in this activity. By choosing this add on, I release and discharge Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Phi Zeta Chapter Oakland/Berkeley, Epsilon Phi Zeta Educational Foundation, event sponsors, event charities (collectively known as event organizers) and the members, officers and board directors from all action, suits and demands whatsoever in law or in equity, including but not limited to, the risk of personal injury from playing in this activity and the risk of loss of personal property by theft or otherwise. Further, I hereby grant full permission for event organizers to record any or all of my participation in this event for photos, motion pictures, TV, radio, recordings and other media known or unknown, and to use them, no matter by whom taken, in any matter for publicity, promotions, advertising, trade or commercial purposes, without any reimbursement of any kind due to me, or the need to pay me any fee.



