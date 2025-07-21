Greer, SC 29651, USA
Join the fun – get your general admission ticket today!
A perfect option for groups who want to show their support! Limited tables available for purchase, grab yours today!
Do you have a business you’d like to promote? Join us as a vendor for Zeta Fest 2025!
Each vendor will receive a 6 foot table and two chairs with space in our main hall to promote your business products/services!
Become a sponsor for Zeta Fest 2025 and have your company advertised leading up to and during our event! You will also receive 2 admission tickets to have representatives come and celebrate your contribution with us!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing