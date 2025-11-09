Zeta Lambda Challenge Coin

Background

Under the direction of Bro. Barreau, the idea of the chapter having a CHALLENGE COIN designed and produced for the use of the chapter has been initiated and researched. The coins will be used for the following:

Under Reclamation - The Reclamation committee will have a recognition ceremony each Spring recognizing Brothers who have been reactivated back into the fold of Alpha through ZL and have become a dues paying Brother affiliated with ZL . Recognition of Distinguished Visitors/Guests - Under the discretion of the Chapter President, a coin may be presented to a visiting Brother (i.e. Area Director, VACAPAF President/District Director, Regional Vice President, General President, Past General President, Fraternity Executive Director, etc.) to acknowledge their presence and support of the Chapter Acknowledgment to a visiting Brother for any service deemed a "significant" contribution to the chapter, such as conducting a training or presentation, etc.

Cost & Pre Orders

Zeta Lambda will be releasing the first 40 coins to the chapter Brothers at a cost of $25 dollars each. Brothers may purchase as many coins on a first come, first serve basis for their personal collection and/or for personal gifting to other Brothers they might come across in their Fraternal travels. The coins will be available ONLY UNTIL the first 40 are pre-sold. So act fast! The remaining 60 will then become part of the chapter's inventory to distribute as mentioned above for Reclamation and Distinguished visitors.





Coin Design

Produced by John Wills Studios, Inc., which the chapter entrusts to also make the chapter's plaques/awards given out at the end of the Fraternal Year, and has proven to do impeccable work. The coin itself will be two inches in diameter, embossed in black and gold coloring and finish (and other colors where designated), and aspects of the coin (Pharaoh) will be raised in 3D with gem stones included in the Greek letters to represent our Jewels, similar to the Fraternity pin. The coin itself will be delivered in a hard plastic clear circular protective case.







