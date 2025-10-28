Zeta Nu Nu International / District / State Dues Collection - Fiscal Year 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $0.00....District: $0.00....State: $0.00....Brothers: Alexander, Jalen....Allen, Andrew....Bain, Rueben....Calixte, Nicholson....Joseph, Zion....Lewis, Tyrese....Mells, Anthony....Oliver, James....Parris, Milton....Terry, Jr., DeWayne
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $0.00....District: $0.00....State: $0.00....Brothers: Vereen, Roderick
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $0.00....District: $0.00....State: $20.56....Brothers: N/A
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $0....District: $22.62....State: $0.00....Brothers: Albury, Chris....Desravines, Michael
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $0.00....District: $22.62....State: $20.56....Brothers: Clark, Theron....Gay, Ronbardo....Hinton, Sharod....Mayweather, Malik....Ramirez, John....St. Hilaire, Miller....Taylor, Justin....Watson, David
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $130.00....District: $0.00....State: $0.00....Brothers: Jones, Errol....McCray, Harold....Tisdol, Matthew
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $130.00....District: $0.00....State: $20.56....Brothers: Bellamy, Gregory....Ferguson, Asa....Lawrence, Patrick
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $130.00....District: $22.62....State: $0.00....Brothers: Gibert, Jeffery....Poindexter, Rudolph
Valid until May 19, 2027
International: $130.00....District: $22.62....State: $20.56....Brothers: Acloque, Gerard....Altemar, Stevenson....Anderson, LarMarc....Barreto-Obi, Michael....Braynon, Harold....Bryant, Xavier....Carter, John....Charles, Vladimir....Clark, Darryl....Crist, Xavier....Darling, Renard....Dufour, Stanley....Farrell, Roger....Ferguson, Howard....Green, Malachi....Griffin, Jonathan....Guzman, Engelbert....Guzman, Julio....Hackett, Garry....Hamler, Jerome....Harley, Rafael....Hearren, Stan....Jackson, David....Jarvis, Sensi....Joanel, Kervin....Jones, Joshua....Mackey, Jamal....Monroe, Austin....Moody, Jason....Muhammad, Jabril....Randall, Walter....Sands, Raymond....St Preux, Kervens....Stovall, Willie....Stute, William....Tate, Derrick....Terry, Sr., DeWayne....Thomas, Delvin....Turner, Tyreic....Walker, Tereance....Walton, Eric....Welch, Donald....Williams, Clifford
Valid until May 19, 2027
Reinstatement: $3.00....International: $130.00....District: $22.62....State: $20.56....Brothers: Adderley, Oliver....Armour, Mark....Barfield, Marcus....Bethune, Gregory....Burth, Earl....Damus, Wilmax....Donaldson, Ernest....Ewing, Steven....Foster, Eric....Francis, Nathaniel....Gibson, Terrence....Grant, Joshua....Hadley, Andre....Hallman, Derrick....Hamilton, Jason....Hood, Christopher....Ivey, Joshua....Jackson, Walter....Jean-Baptiste, Richard....Johnson, Reggie....Joseph, Reechensky....Mann, Jamil....Manuel, Justin....Maycock, Leon....Melvin, Santana....Milien, Lunel....Parish, Ernest....Peoples, Grey....Phillips, Shawndarrius....Pierre, Howard....Quinones, Hector....Rutledge, Ellington....Sanders, Jeffery....Scott, Paul....Stephens, Gregory....Sweeting, Jason....Teme, Cendino....Williams, Tyrone
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