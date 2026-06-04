Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter's 2026 - 2027 Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Graduate members with the exception of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year graduate transfers and members older than 90 years of age.
💡 Checkout Tip:
At checkout, an additional 17% is added to your purchase to cover fees. This is optional. To remove the fee, simply go to the summary section and select “Other” from the dropdown menu.
Sorors who have recently transferred from an Undergraduate chapter. Eligibility is based on membership type in ZMS.
💡 Checkout Tip:
At checkout, an additional 17% is added to your purchase to cover fees. This is optional. To remove the fee, simply go to the summary section and select “Other” from the dropdown menu.
No expiration
Select this option if you have already paid the previous membership rate and need to pay the remaining balance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!