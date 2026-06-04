Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter

About the memberships

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Alpha Upsilon Zeta Chapter's 2026 - 2027 Membership Dues

Graduate
$286

Graduate members with the exception of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year graduate transfers and members older than 90 years of age.


💡 Checkout Tip:


At checkout, an additional 17% is added to your purchase to cover fees. This is optional. To remove the fee, simply go to the summary section and select “Other” from the dropdown menu.

1st, 2nd, & 3rd Year Graduate Transfer
$188

Sorors who have recently transferred from an Undergraduate chapter. Eligibility is based on membership type in ZMS.


💡 Checkout Tip:


At checkout, an additional 17% is added to your purchase to cover fees. This is optional. To remove the fee, simply go to the summary section and select “Other” from the dropdown menu.

New Rate Increase Only
$25

No expiration

Select this option if you have already paid the previous membership rate and need to pay the remaining balance.

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