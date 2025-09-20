Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Beta Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter

Offered by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Beta Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter

About the memberships

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc - Beta Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter Memberships Dues

Monthly Membership Dues
$40

No expiration

Monthly Membership Dues - Recent Graduate
$20

No expiration

Monthly Membership Dues for Recent Graduates only. Recent Graduates are Sorors who graduated within the last 3 years.

Semi-Annual Membership Dues
$200

No expiration

Dues covering half the Sorority Year (5-months).

Semi-Annual Membership Dues - Recent Graduate
$100

No expiration

Dues covering half the Sorority Year (5-months), for Recent Graduates only. Recent Graduates are Sorors who graduated within the last 3 years.

Annual Membership Dues
$400

No expiration

Paid in full for current Sorority Year.

Annual Membership Dues - Recent Graduate
$200

No expiration

Paid in full for current Sorority Year (Recent Graduates only). Recent Graduates are Sorors who graduated within the last 3 years.

Add a donation for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc Beta Alpha Xi Zeta Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!