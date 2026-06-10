Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-Nu Omicron Zeta Chapter
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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-Nu Omicron Zeta Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-Nu Omicron Zeta Chapter

About this event

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-Nu Omicron Zeta Chapter's Silent Auction

A Day at Universal Studios Hollywood item
A Day at Universal Studios Hollywood
$50

Starting bid

3 Universal Studios Hollywood Tickets AND $200 Universal Gift Card


Value: $527

Disney Gift Basket item
Disney Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$100 Disney Gift Card

Mickey & Minnie Stuffed Animals

Minnie Mouse Mini Bag

Minnie Mouse Ears

Loungefly Minnie Wallet


Value: $250

Luxury Skin Care Basket item
Luxury Skin Care Basket
$20

Starting bid

Crown Affair Shampoo & Conditioner

Ilia The Base Face Milk

Ilia Brightening Eye Cream

Boy Smells Vanilla Era Candle


Value: $232

Wine Tasting & Food Pairing Experience for Two item
Wine Tasting & Food Pairing Experience for Two
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets


Stop by The Fermentation House for a Four Pour Wine Flight & Three Small Bites perfectly paired!


801 E. Main St.

Santa Paula, CA. 93060


Value: $120

Wellness Spa Package for 2 item
Wellness Spa Package for 2
$10

Starting bid

Relax with Radiance Lounge for a 40 minute Sauna OR 40 minute Salt Room Experience


Value: $140

Intimate Picnic Experience item
Intimate Picnic Experience
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a guest to a beautifully styled luxury picnic experience in the park.

Constellation Picnics and Blooms will handle all the details so you can relax and enjoy a memorable outdoor gathering.


Value: $250

LA Phil @ The Hollywood Bowl item
LA Phil @ The Hollywood Bowl
$10

Starting bid

Hollywood Bowl voucher, redeemable for two (2) reserved bench seat tickets to an LA Phil-produced Classical Concert.


Blackout Dates (July 2, 21, 22, 23; August 20; and September 3)


Value: $100

Bookworm Basket item
Bookworm Basket
$10

Starting bid

For the readers and book lovers enjoy


(1) linen reading journal/book tracker

(1) single wick candle

(1) book tote

(1) reading light

(1 Amazon Kindle 16GB


Value: $155

Photoshoot Experience item
Photoshoot Experience
$25

Starting bid

1 Hour Lifestyle Photoshoot with a professional photographer.

One look in an outdoor location with 5 edited photos and all raw photos.


Value: $300

2 UCLA vs. SDSU HOME OPENER Tickets item
2 UCLA vs. SDSU HOME OPENER Tickets
$25

Starting bid

Two tickets to UCLA Bruins Football Home Opener Against the SDSU Aztecs live at The Rose Bowl Saturday September 12, 2026.


Value: $400

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