Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.-Nu Omicron Zeta Chapter's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
3 Universal Studios Hollywood Tickets AND $200 Universal Gift Card
Value: $527
Starting bid
$100 Disney Gift Card
Mickey & Minnie Stuffed Animals
Minnie Mouse Mini Bag
Minnie Mouse Ears
Loungefly Minnie Wallet
Value: $250
Starting bid
Crown Affair Shampoo & Conditioner
Ilia The Base Face Milk
Ilia Brightening Eye Cream
Boy Smells Vanilla Era Candle
Value: $232
Starting bid
2 Tickets
Stop by The Fermentation House for a Four Pour Wine Flight & Three Small Bites perfectly paired!
801 E. Main St.
Santa Paula, CA. 93060
Value: $120
Starting bid
Relax with Radiance Lounge for a 40 minute Sauna OR 40 minute Salt Room Experience
Value: $140
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to a beautifully styled luxury picnic experience in the park.
Constellation Picnics and Blooms will handle all the details so you can relax and enjoy a memorable outdoor gathering.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Hollywood Bowl voucher, redeemable for two (2) reserved bench seat tickets to an LA Phil-produced Classical Concert.
Blackout Dates (July 2, 21, 22, 23; August 20; and September 3)
Value: $100
Starting bid
For the readers and book lovers enjoy
(1) linen reading journal/book tracker
(1) single wick candle
(1) book tote
(1) reading light
(1 Amazon Kindle 16GB
Value: $155
Starting bid
1 Hour Lifestyle Photoshoot with a professional photographer.
One look in an outdoor location with 5 edited photos and all raw photos.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Two tickets to UCLA Bruins Football Home Opener Against the SDSU Aztecs live at The Rose Bowl Saturday September 12, 2026.
Value: $400
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