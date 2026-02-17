Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. - Omicron Iota Zeta Chapter
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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. - Omicron Iota Zeta Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Omicron Iota Zeta Chapter's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1500 Corbett Ave N, Wilson, NC 27893, USA

Stanley Cooler item
Stanley Cooler
$25

Starting bid

DOUBLE INSULATION: The Stanley adventure cooler is constructed of a high-density polyethylene outer shell, a polypropylene inner layer, and filled with double-wall foam that retains temperature of ice box cooler for up to 36 Hours, nearly 40 percent longer than your typical cooler

Stanley 2 Gallon Water Jug item
Stanley 2 Gallon Water Jug
$25

Starting bid

Stanley Adventure Fast Flow
2 Gallon Water Jug
Leakproof - Insulated - Easy
Pour Spigot w/ Latched
Foam Lid | BPA-Free

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler item
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler
$25

Starting bid

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler - Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle for Home, Office or Car Reusable Cup with Straw Leak Resistant Flip Cold for 12 Hours or Iced for
2 Days, Azure, 30 OZ / 0.89 L

Pandora Bracelet and charm item
Pandora Bracelet and charm
$25

Starting bid

Pandora Bracelet and charm

Photoshoot item
Photoshoot
$25

Starting bid

Mini Outdoor Photoshoot
30 - Minutes
8-10 edited images
Schedule before 12/31/2026

Keurig K-Latte Set item
Keurig K-Latte Set
$25

Starting bid

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve
Coffee and Latte Maker
K•Latte™
CEVP
COFFEE SHOT FOR SPECIALTY DRINKS
EASY-TO-CLEAN FROTHE
2 Ceramic Marbling Black and White Coffee Mugs with Lid and Gold Spoon
80 count pack of K-Cup
Pods
KEURIG
ACUP COFFEE POS CROWD PLEASER
COLLECTION
80!

Bogg Bag 1 of 2 item
Bogg Bag 1 of 2
$25

Starting bid

Large Coconut White Bogg bag

Bogg Bag 2 of 2 item
Bogg Bag 2 of 2
$25

Starting bid

Large Coconut White Bogg Bag

Spa Collection item
Spa Collection
$125

Starting bid

An oversized chic navy and white tote with a spa collection featuring a waffle knit robe, plush slippers, organic tea, bath and body works Mahogany Coconut candle set, aromatherapy steamers, skincare treats, body oils, personal massager, Nine West travel set and more!

Micheal Kors 3-Piece Women's Set item
Micheal Kors 3-Piece Women's Set
$125

Starting bid

Luggage

Purse

Duffle

Micheal Kors 3-Piece Men's Set item
Micheal Kors 3-Piece Men's Set
$125

Starting bid

Cooper Sling Pack

Cooper Briefcase

Cooper Tote

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