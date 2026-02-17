Omicron Iota Zeta Chapter's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
DOUBLE INSULATION: The Stanley adventure cooler is constructed of a high-density polyethylene outer shell, a polypropylene inner layer, and filled with double-wall foam that retains temperature of ice box cooler for up to 36 Hours, nearly 40 percent longer than your typical cooler
Starting bid
Stanley Adventure Fast Flow
2 Gallon Water Jug
Leakproof - Insulated - Easy
Pour Spigot w/ Latched
Foam Lid | BPA-Free
Starting bid
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler - Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle for Home, Office or Car Reusable Cup with Straw Leak Resistant Flip Cold for 12 Hours or Iced for
2 Days, Azure, 30 OZ / 0.89 L
Starting bid
Pandora Bracelet and charm
Starting bid
Mini Outdoor Photoshoot
30 - Minutes
8-10 edited images
Schedule before 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Keurig K-Latte Single Serve
Coffee and Latte Maker
K•Latte™
CEVP
COFFEE SHOT FOR SPECIALTY DRINKS
EASY-TO-CLEAN FROTHE
2 Ceramic Marbling Black and White Coffee Mugs with Lid and Gold Spoon
80 count pack of K-Cup
Pods
KEURIG
ACUP COFFEE POS CROWD PLEASER
COLLECTION
80!
Starting bid
Large Coconut White Bogg bag
Starting bid
Large Coconut White Bogg Bag
Starting bid
An oversized chic navy and white tote with a spa collection featuring a waffle knit robe, plush slippers, organic tea, bath and body works Mahogany Coconut candle set, aromatherapy steamers, skincare treats, body oils, personal massager, Nine West travel set and more!
Starting bid
Luggage
Purse
Duffle
Starting bid
Cooper Sling Pack
Cooper Briefcase
Cooper Tote
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