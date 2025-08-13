Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Upsilon Omega Zeta chapter | Membership Dues

Life Member
$125

Sorors who have obtained the designated life membership status.

Zeta Dove
$125

Sorors who have been a member of the organization for at least 50 years.

New Graduate Member
$50

Sorors who became a member of the organization through an undergraduate chapter and transfer to a graduate chapter immediately after their bachelors degree conferral (i.e., graduation).


Only applicable for the first three years of graduate-level membership.

Graduate Member - Late
$220

Sorors who possess a bachelors degree.

Associate Member - Late
$220

Sorors who have not acquired a bachelors degree and are either (a) no longer an undergraduate student or (b) do not have an active undergraduate chapter on their student campus.

Reclaimed Member
$125

Sorors who have not been a financial member of the organization for at least the past two years.

New Zeta Member
$625

For interested women selected and approved for general membership into Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Upsilon Omega Zeta chapter.

