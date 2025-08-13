Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Upsilon Omega Zeta chapter | Membership Dues

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Sorors who have obtained the designated life membership status.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Sorors who have been a member of the organization for at least 50 years.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Sorors who became a member of the organization through an undergraduate chapter and transfer to a graduate chapter immediately after their bachelors degree conferral (i.e., graduation).
Only applicable for the first three years of graduate-level membership.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Sorors who possess a bachelors degree.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Sorors who have not acquired a bachelors degree and are either (a) no longer an undergraduate student or (b) do not have an active undergraduate chapter on their student campus.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Sorors who have not been a financial member of the organization for at least the past two years.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
For interested women selected and approved for general membership into Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Upsilon Omega Zeta chapter.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing