Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter's Scholarship Gala

General Admission item
General Admission
$75
Blue Sankofa Circle Sponsorship Table 1 item
Blue Sankofa Circle Sponsorship Table 1
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Blue Crown of Wisdom Sponsorship Table 2 item
Blue Crown of Wisdom Sponsorship Table 2
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Indigo Journey Forward Sponsorship Table 3 item
Indigo Journey Forward Sponsorship Table 3
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Midnight Blue Ancestors’ Sponsorship Table 4 item
Midnight Blue Ancestors’ Sponsorship Table 4
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Blue Dynasty Sponsorship Table 5 item
Blue Dynasty Sponsorship Table 5
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Blue Prestige Sponsorship Table 6 item
Blue Prestige Sponsorship Table 6
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Blue Jewel of Unity Sponsorship Table 7 item
Blue Jewel of Unity Sponsorship Table 7
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Blue Woforo Dua Pa Sponsorship Table 8 item
Blue Woforo Dua Pa Sponsorship Table 8
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Blue Dwennimmen Sponsorship Table 9 item
Blue Dwennimmen Sponsorship Table 9
$560

8 Guest Per Table

Crown Blue Sponsorship Table 10 item
Crown Blue Sponsorship Table 10
$560

8 Guest Per Table

PLATINUM SPONSOR item
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000

*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program

Highlighted on the chapter’s website and other social media outlets


*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala


*Four complimentary tickets to attend the gala w/ VIP Table (Includes Bottle Service)

GOLD SPONSOR item
GOLD SPONSOR
$500

*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program


*Highlighted on the chapter’s website and other social media outlets


*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala


*Two complimentary tickets to attend the Gala

SILVER SPONSOR item
SILVER SPONSOR
$250

*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program


*Highlighted on the chapter’s website and other social media outlets


*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala

Two complimentary tickets to attend the Gala

BRONZE SPONSOR item
BRONZE SPONSOR
$100

*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program


*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala

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