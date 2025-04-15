Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter's Scholarship Gala

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About this shop
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
8 Guest Per Table
*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program
Highlighted on the chapter’s website and other social media outlets
*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala
*Four complimentary tickets to attend the gala w/ VIP Table (Includes Bottle Service)
*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program
*Highlighted on the chapter’s website and other social media outlets
*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala
*Two complimentary tickets to attend the Gala
*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program
*Highlighted on the chapter’s website and other social media outlets
*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala
Two complimentary tickets to attend the Gala
*Opportunity to promote your business on the digital program
*Public Recognition at the Scholarship Gala
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!