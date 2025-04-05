Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Nu Upsilon Zeta Chapter Bowling for Babies

1001 Oakfield Dr

Brandon, FL 33511, USA

Single Bowler
$30
Grants entry to the event for two hours of unlimited bowling, a raffle ticket, and bowling shoes.
Full Bowling Team (6 bowlers)
$180

rate.xLeft

groupTicketCaption
Grants entry to the event for two hours of unlimited bowling, 6 raffle tickets, and bowling shoes.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing