Zeta Sigma 2026 Memberships Dues

About the memberships
No expiration
This option allows brothers to submit their 2026 Zeta Sigma Chapter dues as a one‑time payment of $200. This payment covers the full annual chapter assessment for the 2026 fraternal year.
No expiration
This option allows you to pay your 2026 national and regional dues, Chapter tax, plus late fess of 10% on the national and regional dues—totaling $453—directly through the chapter portal. These dues will be manually transferred into the Blu Print system, ensuring that your national and regional obligations are fully covered.
No expiration
This option allows life members to conveniently pay their $30 regional dues for the 2026 fraternal year and $3 late fee. As life members are exempt from national dues, this option ensures that only the regional dues are paid directly into the Blu Print portal.
No expiration
This option allows the payment of full life membership dues. It includes $30 regional dues and late fee of $3 payment and a $200 chapter tax, all of which can be paid together through the portal for a streamlined experience.
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