Zeta Sigma Chapter

Offered by

Zeta Sigma Chapter

About the memberships

Zeta Sigma 2026 Memberships Dues

2026 Chapter Dues (one-time payment)
$200

No expiration

This option allows brothers to submit their 2026 Zeta Sigma Chapter dues as a one‑time payment of $200. This payment covers the full annual chapter assessment for the 2026 fraternal year.

2026 Full Dues + Late Fees: $220(Ntl)+33 (Rg) + $200 Chapter
$453

No expiration

This option allows you to pay your 2026 national and regional dues, Chapter tax, plus late fess of 10% on the national and regional dues—totaling $453—directly through the chapter portal. These dues will be manually transferred into the Blu Print system, ensuring that your national and regional obligations are fully covered.

2026 Life Member Dues + Late fee (for Blu Print)
$33

No expiration

This option allows life members to conveniently pay their $30 regional dues for the 2026 fraternal year and $3 late fee. As life members are exempt from national dues, this option ensures that only the regional dues are paid directly into the Blu Print portal.

Life Member Full Dues ($33 for Blu Print, $200 Chapter)
$233

No expiration

This option allows the payment of full life membership dues. It includes $30 regional dues and late fee of $3 payment and a $200 chapter tax, all of which can be paid together through the portal for a streamlined experience.

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