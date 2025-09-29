Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho's Membership Dues

Alumnae
$379

This amount covers local, regional and NEF/Spear dues

Cultured Pearl
$312

This amount covers local, regional and NEF/Spear dues

Graduate Transfer
$379

This amount covers local, regional and NEF/Spear dues

Undergraduate Transfer Year 1
$128

This amount covers local, regional and NEF/Spear dues

Undergraduate Transfer Year 2
$211

This amount covers local, regional and NEF/Spear dues

Reactivation
$44

This amount covers Central Region dues & NEF/Spear dues

