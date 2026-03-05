Zetas of Charlotte Benevolent Foundation's Silent Auction: Battle of the Blues

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Starting bid
UNC Gift Basket Includes: 108x108 Blanket, Plush Pillow, Pennant, Door Mat, Drink Coasters and Decanter with 4 glasses
Starting bid
Duke Gift Basket Includes: Whiskey Set (Decanter, glasses and ice mold), Penelope Wheated Bourbon, Cocktail Smoker Kit, Bourbon tasting glasses, Honey Lavender Tea, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Duke Mug, golf balls and socks
Starting bid
Apple Airpods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
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