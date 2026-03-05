Hosted by

Zetas of Charlotte Benevolent Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Zetas of Charlotte Benevolent Foundation's Silent Auction: Battle of the Blues

Pick-up location

1500 E 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28204, USA

UNC Basket Auction item
UNC Basket Auction
$50

Starting bid

UNC Gift Basket Includes: 108x108 Blanket, Plush Pillow, Pennant, Door Mat, Drink Coasters and Decanter with 4 glasses

Duke Basket Auction item
Duke Basket Auction
$50

Starting bid

Duke Gift Basket Includes: Whiskey Set (Decanter, glasses and ice mold), Penelope Wheated Bourbon, Cocktail Smoker Kit, Bourbon tasting glasses, Honey Lavender Tea, Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate, Duke Mug, golf balls and socks

Bluetooth Headphones Auction item
Bluetooth Headphones Auction
$50

Starting bid

Apple Airpods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

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