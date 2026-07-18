ZIMBABWEAN NURSES NETWORK-USA INC's Memberships

Offered by
Valid until August 5, 2027
Voting if in good standing
Core membership for licensed nurses; includes networking, mentorship, committees and discounted events
Valid until August 5, 2027
voting if licensed and eligible
Transition support for new nurses within 12-24 months of graduation or initial licensure
Valid until August 5, 2027
Non voting unless bylaws allow
Affordable entry for nursing students; support mentorship, career guidance, NCLEX support and scholarship eligibility
Valid until August 5, 2027
Voting if bylaws allow
Keeps experience nurses engaged as mentors, advisors and community support
Valid until August 5, 2027
non voting
For non nurses, allied professional, family members and community supporters
No expiration
voting if eligible
Recognizes early members who help launch ZNN-USA may receive certificate and public recognition
No expiration
voting if eligible
Long term commitment option with lifetime recognition and no annual fees
$
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