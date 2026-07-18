ZIMBABWEAN NURSES NETWORK-USA INC

Offered by

ZIMBABWEAN NURSES NETWORK-USA INC

ZIMBABWEAN NURSES NETWORK-USA INC's Memberships

Professional Nurse Member
$75

Valid until August 5, 2027

Voting if in good standing

Core membership for licensed nurses; includes networking, mentorship, committees and discounted events

New Graduate Nurse Member
$50

Valid until August 5, 2027

voting if licensed and eligible

Transition support for new nurses within 12-24 months of graduation or initial licensure

Student Nurse Member
$25

Valid until August 5, 2027

Non voting unless bylaws allow

Affordable entry for nursing students; support mentorship, career guidance, NCLEX support and scholarship eligibility

Retired Nurse
$40

Valid until August 5, 2027

Voting if bylaws allow

Keeps experience nurses engaged as mentors, advisors and community support

Associate/ Supporter Member
$50

Valid until August 5, 2027

non voting

For non nurses, allied professional, family members and community supporters

Founding member
$100

No expiration

voting if eligible

Recognizes early members who help launch ZNN-USA may receive certificate and public recognition

Lifetime Member
$1,000

No expiration

voting if eligible

Long term commitment option with lifetime recognition and no annual fees

Add a donation for ZIMBABWEAN NURSES NETWORK-USA INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!