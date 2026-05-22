Zion Church Ministries 131st Anniversary Gala

Kindly complete your ticket purchase by Monday September 21st, 2026.

Please note: at the following ticket purchase screen there will be a notice from Zeffy indicating an optional 17% fee. This fee is not required, and can be bypassed by selecting "Other" and inserting a $0 amount. Or, if you would like to donate to the Zeffy organization, which helps non-profit organizations and churches like Zion, insert the dollar value you desire. Thank you