Zion Church - Project Generation - Silent Auction

Golden Forest Light-Oregon Landscape framed: Bathed in golden light, this stunning photograph captures sun rays streaming through the towering trees of Oregon’s lush wilderness. A tribute to the stillness and majesty of the Pacific Northwest, it’s an ideal piece for nature lovers and anyone seeking a moment of calm in their space.
Soaring Above the Clouds framed: Experience the majesty of flight with this breathtaking image of a plane gliding through a sea of clouds. This picture perfectly captures the essence of flight and the awe-inspiring views that come with it, making it a must-have for aviation enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.
Forest Falls Vista, Acrylic frame: A powerful waterfall cascades into a misty pool, framed by lush evergreens and rocky cliffs. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and collectors of scenic landscape art.
Golden Coastline at Dusk- (Vertical) - Acrylic frame. A vivid sunset reflects off ocean waves and wet sand, framed by towering rock formations. Perfect for collectors or decor lovers seeking natural beauty and coastal calm.
Golden Coastline at Dusk (Horizontal) Acrylic photo frame. A vivid sunset reflects off ocean waves and wet sand, framed by towering rock formations. Perfect for collectors or decor lovers seeking natural beauty and coastal calm.
Majestic Canyon Passage – Nature’s Sculpture, Matt print: This dramatic photograph captures the raw beauty of a narrow rock formation, opening toward a forested cliff bathed in natural light. The steep textures and skyward view evoke a sense of depth, solitude, and awe—perfect for collectors who appreciate nature’s artistry and the quiet power of geological wonder.
Coastal Majesty, Matte print frame: A breathtaking aerial capture of ocean waves meeting rugged stone. The interplay of turquoise waters and foamy crests evokes tranquility and strength—perfect for any space that celebrates nature’s raw beauty.
Coastal Rock Arch on a Foggy Morning, Matt print frame: A fine art photograph capturing a stunning natural rock arch on the misty Oregon coast. This print beautifully showcases the rugged, untamed beauty of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor. Perfect for collectors of landscape and coastal photography.
Tranquil Reflections – Mountain Landscape: This serene photograph captures a majestic snow-capped peak rising above a still lake, framed by dense forest and bathed in warm light. A celebration of nature’s grandeur and calm, it’s an ideal piece for mountain lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a peaceful escape through art.
Majestic Canyon Passage – Nature’s Sculpture, Acrylic frame: This dramatic photograph captures the raw beauty of a narrow rock formation, opening toward a forested cliff bathed in natural light. The steep textures and skyward view evoke a sense of depth, solitude, and awe—perfect for collectors who appreciate nature’s artistry and the quiet power of geological wonder.
Forest Cascade – Waterfall Landscape framed: This captivating photograph showcases a gentle waterfall tumbling through moss-covered cliffs and forested terrain. With fallen logs and lush greenery framing the scene, it evokes the peaceful rhythm of nature. A perfect piece for outdoor enthusiasts and those who cherish woodland serenity.
Aerial View of the Untouched Wilderness, Matt frame: This stunning aerial photograph captures a dense forest of evergreen trees meeting the tranquil, dark waters of a pristine lake. The high-angle perspective offers a unique view of the natural world, highlighting the rich textures of the treetops and the vibrant boundary between land and water. It's the perfect addition for any admirer of captivating landscape photography and the serene solitude of the wilderness.
Bridge of Wonder, framed: This breathtaking arch—carved by time, crowned by courage—reminds us of the strength and grace that spans every valley. A testament to nature’s grandeur and God’s artistry.
Path of Peace,framed: Where the sea meets the soul. Golden light, quiet footsteps, and the whisper of waves—this serene shoreline invites reflection, renewal, and the gentle presence of God in every horizon.
Stillness Before the Storm, framed: One soul. Endless sky. Eternal presence. As the waves rise and the light fades, a lone figure stands in awe—held by the vastness, humbled by creation, and reminded of the quiet strength found in God’s embrace.
Anchor in the Deep, framed: Unshaken. Unmoved. Ever held. Surrounded by crashing waves, this steadfast rock stands firm—a symbol of God’s enduring strength in the midst of life’s storms.
Multnomah Falls cascades in quiet majesty, framed, captured in a rare moment of mist and stillness. This photograph invites reflection and awe, offering a glimpse of nature’s grandeur and grace. A perfect centerpiece for any space, it speaks to the soul with timeless beauty.
Grace in the Grass, framed: A gentle moment between mother and cub, captured in the soft light of the savanna. This image reflects quiet love, natural beauty, and the peaceful bond of family. Framed with care, it brings warmth and calm to any space—an invitation to pause, reflect, and feel connected.
Steadfast Presence, framed: Moving through golden fields beneath open skies, this image reflects quiet strength, purpose, and divine authority. A portrait of creation’s majesty—bold, calm, and enduring.
Guided Journey, framed: Across open plains and beneath clouded peaks, a quiet procession moves with purpose. A reflection of steady grace, unity, and the rhythm of creation.
Steady and Still: Alone in the open plain, this quiet figure stands firm. A portrait of strength, patience, and the peace found in creation’s design.
Lifted in Grace, framed: Tall and still in the open plain, this figure rises with quiet dignity. A gentle reminder to walk humbly, see clearly, and trust the path ahead.
Threads of Grace, framed: In the quiet rhythm of the plains, generations stand together—nurturing, watching, growing. A tender glimpse of legacy unfolding, where love is passed gently from one life to the next.
Covenant Cascade: Color. Power. Promise. This radiant waterfall flows with the hues of heaven—each strand a reminder of God’s covenant, creativity, and the joy found in His presence.
Beach Orientation - Wave of Grace, vertical canvas painting: Soft sands. Strong spirit. As the tide rolls in, peace flows with it—gentle, cleansing, and constant. A quiet reminder of God’s grace washing over every shore of our lives.
Rainbow Road Orientation - Light Beyond the Storm, Vertical canvas paint: Rain falls. Roads shine. Hope rises. Through wet streets and shadowed skies, a golden light breaks through—reminding us that even in life’s darkest moments, God’s guidance is never far.
Sparkling Gold Orientation, Refined by Fire, vertical canvas paint: Gold streaks. Blue depths. Heaven’s touch. This textured canvas speaks of transformation—where trials shimmer, grace flows, and God’s presence glitters through every layer of life.
Abstract sound of waves orientation - Veil of Glory, horizontal, canvas paint: Drip by drip, light breaks through. In the quiet center, heaven meets earth—surrounded by gold, shadow, and grace. A visual echo of God’s presence flowing into every space we make for Him.
Sailing into Glory: Crimson skies. Gentle winds. Divine direction. As the sun sets and birds rise, a lone sailboat drifts in peace—guided by light, surrounded by beauty, and carried by the quiet assurance of God’s presence.
Bloom Against the Wall, City Roses, vertical canvas paint: Stone still. Spirit alive. Even in the hardest places, beauty breaks through. These vibrant blossoms remind us that God’s love grows where it’s least expected—and never fails to flourish.
Crowned in Creation, Bambi in the forest: Still waters. Sacred light. Sovereign presence. Bathed in beams and surrounded by color, this noble deer stands as a symbol of quiet strength and divine majesty—echoing the beauty and order of God’s wilderness.
Streams from the Heights, Snowy Mountain Landscape, Canvas Paint: Majesty above. Mercy below. From snow-capped peaks to flowing waters, this scene reflects the grandeur of creation and the gentle provision of God—ever moving, ever faithful.
Forest Dreams - Lifted Among the Tree, vertical canvas paint: Roots below. Glory above. From the forest floor to the canopy of heaven, this radiant view draws the heart upward—reminding us to look beyond, to stand in awe, and to trust the light that breaks through.
Carried by the Current, Amazon waterfall, vertical canvas paint: Steep cliffs. Gentle waters. Guided hearts. Amid towering walls and cascading grace, two souls drift in peace—held by creation’s beauty and the quiet assurance of God’s direction.
Reflections of Glory: Crimson leaves. Quiet waters. Heaven mirrored. In this radiant grove, color dances and stillness speaks—reminding us that God’s beauty is not only seen, but reflected in every heart that rests in Him.
Grace in Full Bloom: Petals of praise. Colors of comfort. Each blossom bursts with life—soft yet strong, diverse yet united. A gentle reminder that God’s beauty blooms in every season, and His love is never out of reach.
Light That Divides: One cross. Two worlds. Eternal clarity. From shadow to sunrise, this glowing cross pierces the divide—illuminating the path of grace, truth, and transformation. A beacon of hope in every season of the soul.
Charcoal Sands, Edge of Revelation, vertical canvas paint: Darkness breaks. Light flows. Truth stands. A jagged divide, a radiant path this striking canvas captures the moment when God’s presence pierces through uncertainty, offering clarity, courage, and grace.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!