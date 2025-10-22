Zion Church - Project Generation - Silent Auction

Hosted by

Golden Forest Light - JVPG1 - 16x20 item
Golden Forest Light - JVPG1 - 16x20
$40

Starting bid

Golden Forest Light-Oregon Landscape framed: Bathed in golden light, this stunning photograph captures sun rays streaming through the towering trees of Oregon’s lush wilderness. A tribute to the stillness and majesty of the Pacific Northwest, it’s an ideal piece for nature lovers and anyone seeking a moment of calm in their space.

Golden Forest Light - JVPG2 - 18x24 item
Golden Forest Light - JVPG2 - 18x24
$50

Starting bid

Golden Forest Light-Oregon Landscape framed: Bathed in golden light, this stunning photograph captures sun rays streaming through the towering trees of Oregon’s lush wilderness. A tribute to the stillness and majesty of the Pacific Northwest, it’s an ideal piece for nature lovers and anyone seeking a moment of calm in their space.

Soaring above the clouds - JVPE1 - 16X20 item
Soaring above the clouds - JVPE1 - 16X20
$40

Starting bid

Soaring Above the Clouds framed: Experience the majesty of flight with this breathtaking image of a plane gliding through a sea of clouds. This picture perfectly captures the essence of flight and the awe-inspiring views that come with it, making it a must-have for aviation enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Soaring above the clouds - JVPE2 - 16X24 item
Soaring above the clouds - JVPE2 - 16X24
$50

Starting bid

Soaring Above the Clouds framed: Experience the majesty of flight with this breathtaking image of a plane gliding through a sea of clouds. This picture perfectly captures the essence of flight and the awe-inspiring views that come with it, making it a must-have for aviation enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Forest Falls Vista - JVPC1 - 30X40 item
Forest Falls Vista - JVPC1 - 30X40
$500

Starting bid

Forest Falls Vista, Acrylic frame: A powerful waterfall cascades into a misty pool, framed by lush evergreens and rocky cliffs. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and collectors of scenic landscape art.

Forest Falls Vista - JVPC2 - 16x20 item
Forest Falls Vista - JVPC2 - 16x20
$40

Starting bid

Forest Falls Vista, Matt frame: A powerful waterfall cascades into a misty pool, framed by lush evergreens and rocky cliffs. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and collectors of scenic landscape art.

Forest Falls Vista - JVPC3 - 18x24 item
Forest Falls Vista - JVPC3 - 18x24
$50

Starting bid

Forest Falls Vista framed: A powerful waterfall cascades into a misty pool, framed by lush evergreens and rocky cliffs. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and collectors of scenic landscape art.


Golden Coastline at dusk - JVPB1 - 30X40 item
Golden Coastline at dusk - JVPB1 - 30X40
$500

Starting bid

Golden Coastline at Dusk- (Vertical) - Acrylic frame. A vivid sunset reflects off ocean waves and wet sand, framed by towering rock formations. Perfect for collectors or decor lovers seeking natural beauty and coastal calm.


Golden Coastline at Dusk - JVPB2 - 30X40 item
Golden Coastline at Dusk - JVPB2 - 30X40
$500

Starting bid

Golden Coastline at Dusk (Horizontal) Acrylic photo frame. A vivid sunset reflects off ocean waves and wet sand, framed by towering rock formations. Perfect for collectors or decor lovers seeking natural beauty and coastal calm.


Majestic Canyon Passage - JVPA2 - 16X20 item
Majestic Canyon Passage - JVPA2 - 16X20
$40

Starting bid

Majestic Canyon Passage – Nature’s Sculpture, Matt print: This dramatic photograph captures the raw beauty of a narrow rock formation, opening toward a forested cliff bathed in natural light. The steep textures and skyward view evoke a sense of depth, solitude, and awe—perfect for collectors who appreciate nature’s artistry and the quiet power of geological wonder.


Majestic Canyon Passage - JVPA3 - 18x24 item
Majestic Canyon Passage - JVPA3 - 18x24
$50

Starting bid

Majestic Canyon Passage – Nature’s Sculpture, Matt print frame: This dramatic photograph captures the raw beauty of a narrow rock formation, opening toward a forested cliff bathed in natural light. The steep textures and skyward view evoke a sense of depth, solitude, and awe—perfect for collectors who appreciate nature’s artistry and the quiet power of geological wonder.


Coastal Majesty - JVPL1 - 25X36 item
Coastal Majesty - JVPL1 - 25X36
$75

Starting bid

Coastal Majesty, Matte print frame: A breathtaking aerial capture of ocean waves meeting rugged stone. The interplay of turquoise waters and foamy crests evokes tranquility and strength—perfect for any space that celebrates nature’s raw beauty.


Coastal Rock Arch - JVPN1 - 24X36 item
Coastal Rock Arch - JVPN1 - 24X36
$75

Starting bid

Coastal Rock Arch on a Foggy Morning, Matt print frame: A fine art photograph capturing a stunning natural rock arch on the misty Oregon coast. This print beautifully showcases the rugged, untamed beauty of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor. Perfect for collectors of landscape and coastal photography.


Tranquil Reflections - JVP01 - 18X24 item
Tranquil Reflections - JVP01 - 18X24
$50

Starting bid

Tranquil Reflections – Mountain Landscape: This serene photograph captures a majestic snow-capped peak rising above a still lake, framed by dense forest and bathed in warm light. A celebration of nature’s grandeur and calm, it’s an ideal piece for mountain lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a peaceful escape through art.


Tranquil Reflections - JVP02 - 24X36 item
Tranquil Reflections - JVP02 - 24X36
$75

Starting bid

Tranquil Reflections – Mountain Landscape framed: This serene photograph captures a majestic snow-capped peak rising above a still lake, framed by dense forest and bathed in warm light. A celebration of nature’s grandeur and calm, it’s an ideal piece for mountain lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone seeking a peaceful escape through art.


Majestic Canyon Passage - JVPA1 - 30X40 item
Majestic Canyon Passage - JVPA1 - 30X40
$500

Starting bid

Majestic Canyon Passage – Nature’s Sculpture, Acrylic frame: This dramatic photograph captures the raw beauty of a narrow rock formation, opening toward a forested cliff bathed in natural light. The steep textures and skyward view evoke a sense of depth, solitude, and awe—perfect for collectors who appreciate nature’s artistry and the quiet power of geological wonder.


Forest Cascade - JVPJ1 - 16x20 item
Forest Cascade - JVPJ1 - 16x20
$40

Starting bid

Forest Cascade – Waterfall Landscape framed: This captivating photograph showcases a gentle waterfall tumbling through moss-covered cliffs and forested terrain. With fallen logs and lush greenery framing the scene, it evokes the peaceful rhythm of nature. A perfect piece for outdoor enthusiasts and those who cherish woodland serenity.


Forest Cascade - JVPJ2 - 18X24 item
Forest Cascade - JVPJ2 - 18X24
$50

Starting bid

Forest Cascade – Waterfall Landscape: This captivating photograph showcases a gentle waterfall tumbling through moss-covered cliffs and forested terrain. With fallen logs and lush greenery framing the scene, it evokes the peaceful rhythm of nature. A perfect piece for outdoor enthusiasts and those who cherish woodland serenity.


Untouched Wilderness - JVPK1 - 18X25 item
Untouched Wilderness - JVPK1 - 18X25
$50

Starting bid

Aerial View of the Untouched Wilderness, Matt frame: This stunning aerial photograph captures a dense forest of evergreen trees meeting the tranquil, dark waters of a pristine lake. The high-angle perspective offers a unique view of the natural world, highlighting the rich textures of the treetops and the vibrant boundary between land and water. It's the perfect addition for any admirer of captivating landscape photography and the serene solitude of the wilderness.


Untouched Wilderness - JVPK2 - 24X36 item
Untouched Wilderness - JVPK2 - 24X36
$75

Starting bid

Aerial View of the Untouched Wilderness, Matt frame: This stunning aerial photograph captures a dense forest of evergreen trees meeting the tranquil, dark waters of a pristine lake. The high-angle perspective offers a unique view of the natural world, highlighting the rich textures of the treetops and the vibrant boundary between land and water. It's the perfect addition for any admirer of captivating landscape photography and the serene solitude of the wilderness.


Bridge of Wonder - JVPD1 - 16X20 item
Bridge of Wonder - JVPD1 - 16X20
$40

Starting bid

Bridge of Wonder, framed: This breathtaking arch—carved by time, crowned by courage—reminds us of the strength and grace that spans every valley. A testament to nature’s grandeur and God’s artistry.


Bridge of Wonder - JVPD2 - 18X24 item
Bridge of Wonder - JVPD2 - 18X24
$50

Starting bid

Bridge of Wonder, framed: This breathtaking arch—carved by time, crowned by courage—reminds us of the strength and grace that spans every valley. A testament to nature’s grandeur and God’s artistry.


Path of Peace - JVPQ1 - 24X36 item
Path of Peace - JVPQ1 - 24X36
$75

Starting bid

Path of Peace,framed:  Where the sea meets the soul. Golden light, quiet footsteps, and the whisper of waves—this serene shoreline invites reflection, renewal, and the gentle presence of God in every horizon.


Stillness Before the Storm - JVPF1 - 16X20 item
Stillness Before the Storm - JVPF1 - 16X20
$40

Starting bid

Stillness Before the Storm, framed: One soul. Endless sky. Eternal presence. As the waves rise and the light fades, a lone figure stands in awe—held by the vastness, humbled by creation, and reminded of the quiet strength found in God’s embrace.


Stillness Before the Storm - JVPF1 - 18X24 item
Stillness Before the Storm - JVPF1 - 18X24
$50

Starting bid

Stillness Before the Storm, framed: One soul. Endless sky. Eternal presence. As the waves rise and the light fades, a lone figure stands in awe—held by the vastness, humbled by creation, and reminded of the quiet strength found in God’s embrace.

Anchor in the Deep - JVPM1 - 25X36 item
Anchor in the Deep - JVPM1 - 25X36
$75

Starting bid

Anchor in the Deep, framed: Unshaken. Unmoved. Ever held. Surrounded by crashing waves, this steadfast rock stands firm—a symbol of God’s enduring strength in the midst of life’s storms.


Anchor in the Deep - JVPM2 - 18X24 item
Anchor in the Deep - JVPM2 - 18X24
$25

Starting bid

Anchor in the Deep, framed. Unshaken. Unmoved. Ever held. Surrounded by crashing waves, this steadfast rock stands firm—a symbol of God’s enduring strength in the midst of life’s storms.


Multnomah Falls - JVPH1 - 16X20 item
Multnomah Falls - JVPH1 - 16X20
$40

Starting bid

Multnomah Falls cascades in quiet majesty, framed, captured in a rare moment of mist and stillness. This photograph invites reflection and awe, offering a glimpse of nature’s grandeur and grace. A perfect centerpiece for any space, it speaks to the soul with timeless beauty.


Multnomah Falls - JVPH2 -18X25 item
Multnomah Falls - JVPH2 -18X25
$50

Starting bid

Multnomah Falls cascades in quiet majesty, framed, captured in a rare moment of mist and stillness. This photograph invites reflection and awe, offering a glimpse of nature’s grandeur and grace. A perfect centerpiece for any space, it speaks to the soul with timeless beauty.

Grace in the Grass - TJP7 - 18X24 item
Grace in the Grass - TJP7 - 18X24
$60

Starting bid

Grace in the Grass, framed: A gentle moment between mother and cub, captured in the soft light of the savanna. This image reflects quiet love, natural beauty, and the peaceful bond of family. Framed with care, it brings warmth and calm to any space—an invitation to pause, reflect, and feel connected.


Steadfast Presence - TJP2 - 24X36 item
Steadfast Presence - TJP2 - 24X36
$90

Starting bid

Steadfast Presence, framed: Moving through golden fields beneath open skies, this image reflects quiet strength, purpose, and divine authority. A portrait of creation’s majesty—bold, calm, and enduring.



Guided Journey - TJP5 - 24X36 item
Guided Journey - TJP5 - 24X36
$90

Starting bid

Guided Journey, framed: Across open plains and beneath clouded peaks, a quiet procession moves with purpose. A reflection of steady grace, unity, and the rhythm of creation.



Steady and Still - TJP3 - 24X36 item
Steady and Still - TJP3 - 24X36
$90

Starting bid

Steady and Still: Alone in the open plain, this quiet figure stands firm. A portrait of strength, patience, and the peace found in creation’s design.



Lifted in Grace - TKP4 - 24X36 item
Lifted in Grace - TKP4 - 24X36
$90

Starting bid

Lifted in Grace, framed: Tall and still in the open plain, this figure rises with quiet dignity. A gentle reminder to walk humbly, see clearly, and trust the path ahead.



Threads of Grace - TKP4 - 24X36 item
Threads of Grace - TKP4 - 24X36
$90

Starting bid

Threads of Grace, framed: In the quiet rhythm of the plains, generations stand together—nurturing, watching, growing. A tender glimpse of legacy unfolding, where love is passed gently from one life to the next.


Covenant Cascade - JJCP1 - 8x10 item
Covenant Cascade - JJCP1 - 8x10
$30

Starting bid

Covenant CascadeColor. Power. Promise. This radiant waterfall flows with the hues of heaven—each strand a reminder of God’s covenant, creativity, and the joy found in His presence.

Beach Orientation - JJCP2 - 12x16 item
Beach Orientation - JJCP2 - 12x16
$30

Starting bid

Beach Orientation - Wave of Grace, vertical canvas painting: Soft sands. Strong spirit. As the tide rolls in, peace flows with it—gentle, cleansing, and constant. A quiet reminder of God’s grace washing over every shore of our lives.


Rainbow Road Orientation - JJCP3 - 11X14 item
Rainbow Road Orientation - JJCP3 - 11X14
$35

Starting bid

Rainbow Road Orientation - Light Beyond the Storm, Vertical canvas paint: Rain falls. Roads shine. Hope rises. Through wet streets and shadowed skies, a golden light breaks through—reminding us that even in life’s darkest moments, God’s guidance is never far.


Sparkling Gold Orientation - JJCP4 - 11x14 item
Sparkling Gold Orientation - JJCP4 - 11x14
$25

Starting bid

Sparkling Gold Orientation, Refined by Fire, vertical canvas paint: Gold streaks. Blue depths. Heaven’s touch. This textured canvas speaks of transformation—where trials shimmer, grace flows, and God’s presence glitters through every layer of life.


Abstract sound of waves - JJCP5 - 11x14 item
Abstract sound of waves - JJCP5 - 11x14
$25

Starting bid

Abstract sound of waves orientation - Veil of Glory, horizontal, canvas paint:  Drip by drip, light breaks through. In the quiet center, heaven meets earth—surrounded by gold, shadow, and grace. A visual echo of God’s presence flowing into every space we make for Him.


Sunset Boat Ride - JJCP6 - 12x16 item
Sunset Boat Ride - JJCP6 - 12x16
$30

Starting bid

Sailing into Glory: Crimson skies. Gentle winds. Divine direction. As the sun sets and birds rise, a lone sailboat drifts in peace—guided by light, surrounded by beauty, and carried by the quiet assurance of God’s presence.


Bloom Against the Wall - JJCP7 - 14x18 item
Bloom Against the Wall - JJCP7 - 14x18
$45

Starting bid

Bloom Against the Wall, City Roses, vertical canvas paint: Stone still. Spirit alive. Even in the hardest places, beauty breaks through. These vibrant blossoms remind us that God’s love grows where it’s least expected—and never fails to flourish.


Bambi in the forest - JJCP8 - 11x14 item
Bambi in the forest - JJCP8 - 11x14
$50

Starting bid

Crowned in Creation, Bambi in the forest: Still waters. Sacred light. Sovereign presence. Bathed in beams and surrounded by color, this noble deer stands as a symbol of quiet strength and divine majesty—echoing the beauty and order of God’s wilderness.


Snowy Mountain Landscape - JJCP9 - 11x14 item
Snowy Mountain Landscape - JJCP9 - 11x14
$50

Starting bid

Streams from the Heights, Snowy Mountain Landscape, Canvas Paint: Majesty above. Mercy below. From snow-capped peaks to flowing waters, this scene reflects the grandeur of creation and the gentle provision of God—ever moving, ever faithful.


Forest Dreams - JJCP10 - 12x16 item
Forest Dreams - JJCP10 - 12x16
$40

Starting bid

Forest Dreams - Lifted Among the Tree, vertical canvas paint: Roots below. Glory above. From the forest floor to the canopy of heaven, this radiant view draws the heart upward—reminding us to look beyond, to stand in awe, and to trust the light that breaks through.

Amazon Waterfall - JJCP11 - 12x16 item
Amazon Waterfall - JJCP11 - 12x16
$40

Starting bid

Carried by the Current, Amazon waterfall, vertical canvas paint: Steep cliffs. Gentle waters. Guided hearts. Amid towering walls and cascading grace, two souls drift in peace—held by creation’s beauty and the quiet assurance of God’s direction.


Abstract Reflections - JJCP12 - 14x18 item
Abstract Reflections - JJCP12 - 14x18
$30

Starting bid

Reflections of Glory: Crimson leaves. Quiet waters. Heaven mirrored. In this radiant grove, color dances and stillness speaks—reminding us that God’s beauty is not only seen, but reflected in every heart that rests in Him.


Pretty in Pink Hydrangeas - JJCP13 - 16x20 item
Pretty in Pink Hydrangeas - JJCP13 - 16x20
$35

Starting bid

Grace in Full BloomPetals of praise. Colors of comfort. Each blossom bursts with life—soft yet strong, diverse yet united. A gentle reminder that God’s beauty blooms in every season, and His love is never out of reach.


Morning Light in the Forest - JJCP14 - 12x16 item
Morning Light in the Forest - JJCP14 - 12x16
$35

Starting bid

Light That Divides: One cross. Two worlds. Eternal clarity. From shadow to sunrise, this glowing cross pierces the divide—illuminating the path of grace, truth, and transformation. A beacon of hope in every season of the soul.


Charcoal Sands - JJCP15 - 16x20 item
Charcoal Sands - JJCP15 - 16x20
$30

Starting bid

Charcoal Sands, Edge of Revelation, vertical canvas paint: Darkness breaks. Light flows. Truth stands.  A jagged divide, a radiant path this striking canvas captures the moment when God’s presence pierces through uncertainty, offering clarity, courage, and grace.


