NevAeyc

Hosted by

NevAeyc

About this event

Zion Lutheran Preschool- Northeastern Chapter of NevAEYC's Art Auction

Pick-up location

835 Railroad St, Elko, NV 89801, USA

L item
L
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

KY item
KY
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

KA item
KA
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

H item
H
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

B item
B
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

ANONYMOUS item
ANONYMOUS
$5

Starting bid

Zion Lutheran Preschool

Age: Preschool

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