Zion Lutheran Preschool's Meat Raffle

This year we are doing a meat raffle at Blessings and Boutiques! You will have TWO chances to win. That is right! TWO off one ticket!! First prize will be a Blackstone and 1/4 of a beef. Second prize will be a set of grill utensils and a pork bundle! Tickets are $20 each. Winners will be drawn at the end of Blessings and Boutiques on April 26th. You do not need to be present to win! All meat is locally grown and fresh! Good luck!

This year we are doing a meat raffle at Blessings and Boutiques! You will have TWO chances to win. That is right! TWO off one ticket!! First prize will be a Blackstone and 1/4 of a beef. Second prize will be a set of grill utensils and a pork bundle! Tickets are $20 each. Winners will be drawn at the end of Blessings and Boutiques on April 26th. You do not need to be present to win! All meat is locally grown and fresh! Good luck!

seeMoreDetailsMobile