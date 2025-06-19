ZLMC's Annual Fiesta Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Hoerner #2 (second base men) Cubs Jersey, Size 48. Value $100.
$150.00 Gift card to Maya Del Sol in Oak Park, IL.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Monday, August 4th. Section 221, Row 10, Seats 3 and 4. Value: $100.
Lap Quilt created by Roshi June Tanoue and quilted by Patricia Cole (Dimensions: 56" x 58") Japanese silk kimono fabric, Hawaiian polycotton and cotton with cotton quilt batting. Value: $500.00.
"Dream of Cranes and Plum Blossoms" by Roshi June (Dimensions 14" x 14.5") Thai silk, polished cotton, cotton. Value: $175.00.
"Lighting the Way" is a painting of a turtle in a beautiful turquoise circle by Roshi Robert Joshin Althouse printed on metal. From his Turtle Island Mandala series. 11" X 16" with wire backing. Value $250.
Richard Ginori Vintage Italian Fruit Gravy Boat. Value: $120.00.
Value of 3 frames: $35.
12" diameter, 38" circumference, 3.5" depth. Value: $44.
4 items: Jim Morrison "Friend" Plaque, Set of 2 long-stemmed Etched Champagne Flutes, Bottle of 1922 Purple Moon Chardonnay, Earth Therapeutics Comfort Wrap. Value: $75.00.
3 rhinestone bejeweled picture frames. Value: $35.00.
Silver Lion with Red Crystal Eyes Trinket Box. Value $120.00.
Size 8 sandals. Value $30.
Mikasa Platter, Dansk Crystal Votive, Mikasa Crystal Bowl. Value: $65.00.
