Zeta Male Network Prayer Breakfast

Hosted by
About this event
Palatka, FL 32177, USA
Each ticket admits one person to attend the ZMN Prayer Breakfast.
(donations will be used for Zeta Male Network Scholarships and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated National initiatives.)
Donations will be used for Zeta Male Network Scholarships and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated National initiatives.
Donations will be used for Zeta Male Network Scholarships and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated National initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!