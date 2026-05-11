ZOiË VIE MINISTRY

Offered by

ZOiË VIE MINISTRY

About the memberships

ZOiË VIE MINISTRY's Memberships

Tier 1: THE WIDOW'S MITE
$25

Renews monthly

Benefit:

  • ﻿﻿10% off discount on products & event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Access to digital newsletter

Donation Purpose:

Support for our ministry to meet our most basic requirements such as meals and hygiene items for the unhoused community.

Tier 2: THE CHEERFUL GIVER
$50

Renews monthly

Benefit:

  • ﻿﻿15% discount on products & event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Priority access to digital newsletter

Donation Purpose:

Support our ministry event funding so that money can be allocated to organize events such as Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas outreach gifts, and more.

Tier 3: THE GENEROUS DONOR
$75

Renews monthly


Benefit

  • ﻿﻿20% discount on products & event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Priority access to digital newsletter
  • ﻿﻿Exclusive Experiences such as tours of facilities.
  • ﻿﻿Recognition in newsletters.

Donation Purpose:

Support our ministry's services, such as our food pantry and clothing closet, which serves our community (low-income families and transitional house programs for people in need) biweekly.


Tier 4: THE DIVINE SPONSOR
$100

Renews monthly

Benefit

  • ﻿﻿25% discount on products & event tickets
  • ﻿﻿Priority access to digital newsletter
  • ﻿﻿Access exclusive experiences like facility tours and VIP seats at events.
  • ﻿﻿Increased Recognition at events, in newsletters, and programs.

Donation Purpose:

Support our ministry by making a lite changing donation to our Haiti program, which serves the elderly, the handicapped, and others in need. Also, help us support innovative programs that will have a greater and more significant influence on people's lives.

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