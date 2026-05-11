ZOiË VIE MINISTRY's Memberships

Benefit

﻿﻿25% discount on products & event tickets

﻿﻿Priority access to digital newsletter

﻿﻿Access exclusive experiences like facility tours and VIP seats at events.

﻿﻿Increased Recognition at events, in newsletters, and programs.

Donation Purpose:

Support our ministry by making a lite changing donation to our Haiti program, which serves the elderly, the handicapped, and others in need. Also, help us support innovative programs that will have a greater and more significant influence on people's lives.