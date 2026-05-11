ZOiË VIE MINISTRY's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Benefit:
Donation Purpose:
Support for our ministry to meet our most basic requirements such as meals and hygiene items for the unhoused community.
Renews monthly
Benefit:
Donation Purpose:
Support our ministry event funding so that money can be allocated to organize events such as Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas outreach gifts, and more.
Renews monthly
Benefit
Donation Purpose:
Support our ministry's services, such as our food pantry and clothing closet, which serves our community (low-income families and transitional house programs for people in need) biweekly.
Renews monthly
Benefit
Donation Purpose:
Support our ministry by making a lite changing donation to our Haiti program, which serves the elderly, the handicapped, and others in need. Also, help us support innovative programs that will have a greater and more significant influence on people's lives.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!