Zombie Prom Raffle Baskets

Goat Soap & Lotion
Indulge in natural luxury with handmade goat milk soap & lotion-gentle, nourishing, and perfect for pampering $50 Value
Donated By: Just_Kidding Nigerians
Perfect for snuggling up & unwinding after a long day!
Queen size handmade chunky knit blanket, gourmet snacks, scented candle, book, savory sips & $25 gift card to Atlas Pizza $200 Value
Movement for Every Body!
K Body Pilates is more than a workout. It’s a space to reconnect with yourself through purposeful movement, personal attention, and empowering energy.
KBody Swag & 2 Free Classes $200 Value
Donated By: Karen Shaddock Owner of KBody
Indulge in a little ‘me-time’ with this carefully curated self-care basket. Packed with soothing essentials like scented candles, $100 KRae gift card, calming teas, luxurious bath products, and little treats to pamper the mind and body. $150 Value
Donated By: The Ladybug Classroom
Whisk, mix, and bake your way to delicious creations with this all-in-one baking basket! Filled with quality ingredients, fun baking tools, sweet treats and a $25 Wegmans gift card! $200 Value
Donated By: The Honeybee Classroom
Perfect for relaxing evenings, entertaining guests, or treating yourself! Featuring handmade cutting boards, cheese knife set & wine! $100 Value
Step into a world of sparkle, sass, and Southern charm with this Dolly Parton-inspired gift basket! Packed with items that celebrate Dolly’s larger-than-life personality, this basket includes fun, cozy, and glittery treats! Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love a little country flair, this basket is guaranteed to make you feel “9 to 5” fabulous!
Donated by Troy Preston
This basket has everything you need for a perfect movie marathon. Enjoy a selection of classic snacks, including buttery popcorn, sweet treats, and savory munchies. Complete with a soft blanket, fun movie-themed goodies, $60 in gift cards for the Palace Theatre! $125 Value
Donated By: The Butterfly Classroom
Craving pizza? This basket is your ultimate slice of happiness! Packed with $100 worth of gift cards from local pizzerias around town, you can enjoy cheesy goodness whenever the mood strikes. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or a solo pizza party—no cooking required!
Feeling lucky? This basket is packed with over $100 in scratch-off tickets for multiple chances to win big! Perfect for thrill-seekers and lottery lovers alike—let the fun (and maybe fortune!) begin!
Donated By: The Caterpillar Classroom
Get ready for the ultimate apocalypse adventure! This spooky survival kit is packed with everything you need to outsmart the undead—fun snacks, survival essentials, zombie-fighting goodies and $50 gift card to Corning Building Company! Perfect for thrill-seekers, horror fans, or anyone who’s always prepared for a “just-in-case” scenario. $200 Value
Donated By: The Dragonfly classroom
Get ready to play… if you survive! Packed with zombie-themed games and snacks for a night of spooky fun and excitement!
Donated By: Tonya Conaway
Value $75
Filled with homemade pantry canned treasures straight from the Crypt! Jams, sauces & dilly goodies!
Made & Donated by: Julie Danforth
$75 Value
Brighten your smile with a professional teeth whitening session! Safe, effective, and designed to give you that dazzling, confident glow. OR choose to melt belly fat with a non-invasive fat-melting treatment! Designed to tone, contour, and slim your midsection, this session helps you feel confident and refreshed in your own skin. $100 Value
Donated By: Christine Sulcer- Owner
Celebrate the charm, character and craft of the Finger Lakes region with a beautifully curated gift basket packed with local indulgences. Featuring locally crafted wine, Elegant stemless wine glasses, Hand-poured soy candle.
Each piece in this basket captures the spirit of the lakes — calm, cozy, and full of local flavor. Whether you’re sipping, soaking, or simply relaxing, let the essence of the Finger Lakes fill your senses.
Donated by the Ready, Set, Grow Board of Directors
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing