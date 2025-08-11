Zombie Prom Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsor the Event Decor!
Business name/logo featured on all decor signage.
Opportunity to include a branded item in the spooky setup.
Includes 2 admission tickets to the event.
Sponsor the Dessert Table!
Business name/logo displayed at the dessert station.
Name a themed treat (e.g. Zombie Brain Brownies by [Your Business])
Includes 2 admission tickets to the event.
Sponsor the Appetizers!
Business name/logo displayed on the snack tables.
Name a devilish dish (e.g. Ghoul Gouda Bites by [Your Business]).
Includes 4 admission tickets to the event.
Sponsor the Signature Cocktail!
Business name/logo featured at bar/drink station.
Name the Eerie Elixir (e.g. Zombie Zinger by [Your Business]).
Includes 4 admission tickets to the event.
Sponsor the Photo Booth!
Business name/logo featured on the backdrop.
Includes 4 admission tickets to the event.
