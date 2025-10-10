Zombies Grooving General Admission

Enjoy full access to the Zombies Grooving Film Fest & 48-Hour Film Race screenings, plus cast your vote for People's Choice Award, get a delicious meal featuring a build-your-own burger bar and juice and tea bar, and for those over 21, get a BYOB wristband so you can bring your own favorite beverages to sip on while you enjoy the films and a few bonus musical numbers from those crazy Evil Dead: The Musical kids! (being performed at The Gremlin, McAllen, Oct. 23-26)