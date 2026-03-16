Concordia Christian Day School
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Concordia Christian Day School

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Concordia Christian Day School

About this event

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Zone 1 - Silent Auction

Party for 10 at Catawba Creamery
$50

Starting bid

Necklace from Dana's Fine Jewelry
$45

Starting bid

134

Dollywood and The Island
$125

Starting bid

3 Tickets to Dollywood and 2 Unlimited Ride Tickets to The Island in Pigeon Forge!
Value of $400!

Carolina Tarheel Fans! $50 Fan Faire Gift Card Included
$60

Starting bid

28

Golden Rule Music School - 1 Month of Lessons item
Golden Rule Music School - 1 Month of Lessons
$65

Starting bid

At Golden Rule Music School the message is simple, "Practice What We Preach, Play What We Practice". Every lesson has a purpose. If we learn it or practice it, we are going to play it. The philosophy and curriculum of the school is designed specifically to have students up and playing as soon as possible. Stage Craft (Jam Classes), Group Classes, Workshops, and school sponsored Jam Nights are offered to allow you the full benefits of interactive practice. Spaces are also available to rehearse with your band or friends to further facilitate learning and enhance the musical experience.


One Month Of Lessons:

  • (4) 45 min. Private Lessons

* (5th week of the month FREE)

  • (2) 30 min. Stage Craft Lessons
  • $200 Value
Schwarzbar Ale House Basket and DASH Italian Gourmet Signatu
$15

Starting bid

Schwarzbar Ale House Basket and DASH Italian Gourmet Signature Gift Box

Treehouse Vineyards
$65

Starting bid

Easter Wreath and Treats!
$25

Starting bid

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini Cake item
Salted Caramel Espresso Martini Cake
$25

Starting bid

By Southern Wishes Crafts

12 lbs of Hamburger from local farm item
12 lbs of Hamburger from local farm
$70

Starting bid

$145 Value

Checkers Ticket
$25

Starting bid

Sunday Night April 19th

Hickory Choral Society w/$15 Gift to Chapter House
$25

Starting bid

Therapy Dog Reading w/Bailey
$25

Starting bid

Horseback Riding lessons at Isenhower Farms
$25

Starting bid

Lilly Thomas Boutique Pop Up Charm Bar
$80

Starting bid

Photography by Kt 30 minute session
$20

Starting bid

Hydro & Hammocks from Jason Herman Insurance
$60

Starting bid

Hammocks, Hydro Flask Ice Packs, Hydro Flask Waterproof Tote Bag

Lilly Thomas Boutique Tyler Candle Co. Basket
$60

Starting bid

Perfumed Candle, Mixer Melts Wax Melts, Entitled Fragrance, Katrina Fragrance, Wishlist Fragrance, Fleur De Lis Fragrance, Auto Air Fresheners, Glamorous Wash Laundry Detergent

Blessed Momma gift Card and Newton Florist
$25

Starting bid

Lab Grown Diamonds
$35

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!