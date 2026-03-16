Zone 1 - Silent Auction

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134
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3 Tickets to Dollywood and 2 Unlimited Ride Tickets to The Island in Pigeon Forge!
Value of $400!
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28
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At Golden Rule Music School the message is simple, "Practice What We Preach, Play What We Practice". Every lesson has a purpose. If we learn it or practice it, we are going to play it. The philosophy and curriculum of the school is designed specifically to have students up and playing as soon as possible. Stage Craft (Jam Classes), Group Classes, Workshops, and school sponsored Jam Nights are offered to allow you the full benefits of interactive practice. Spaces are also available to rehearse with your band or friends to further facilitate learning and enhance the musical experience.
One Month Of Lessons:
* (5th week of the month FREE)
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Schwarzbar Ale House Basket and DASH Italian Gourmet Signature Gift Box
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By Southern Wishes Crafts
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$145 Value
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Sunday Night April 19th
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Hammocks, Hydro Flask Ice Packs, Hydro Flask Waterproof Tote Bag
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Perfumed Candle, Mixer Melts Wax Melts, Entitled Fragrance, Katrina Fragrance, Wishlist Fragrance, Fleur De Lis Fragrance, Auto Air Fresheners, Glamorous Wash Laundry Detergent
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