IPUL Esperanza de Vida, INC.

Hosted by

IPUL Esperanza de Vida, INC.

About this event

Zone 2 Family Camp 2026

210 Echo Rd

Bloomingburg, NY 12721, USA

Cabin Adult (12+)
$16

* TOTAL PRICE: $160 per person **Cabins will be assigned at the discretion of the camp coordinators

Cabin Kid (4-11)
$14

* TOTAL PRICE: $140 per person **Cabins will be assigned at the discretion of the camp coordinators

ONE DAY PASS
$128

This pass is only valid for one (1) day at Family Camp. Not valid for multiple days on location. Please inform the camp coordinator what day you will be selecting to use use your day pass.

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