Zone 2 Family Camp 2026

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About this event
Bloomingburg, NY 12721, USA
* TOTAL PRICE: $160 per person **Cabins will be assigned at the discretion of the camp coordinators
* TOTAL PRICE: $140 per person **Cabins will be assigned at the discretion of the camp coordinators
This pass is only valid for one (1) day at Family Camp. Not valid for multiple days on location. Please inform the camp coordinator what day you will be selecting to use use your day pass.
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