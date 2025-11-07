Zonta 90th Anniversary Celebration Sponsorships

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About this shop
Named for Amelia Earhart’s final plane, Lockheed Electra 10E, symbolizing bold leadership and limitless ambition.
Named for Amelia’s record-breaking plane, the Lockheed Vega 5B, in her solo transatlantic flight.
Honoring “The Canary” (Kinner Airster), Amelia’s first plane and the start of her pioneering journey.
Named for the plane Amelia first flew across the Atlantic, the Lockheed L-10 “Friendship”, representing teamwork and shared purpose.
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