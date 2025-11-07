Zonta Club of Burbank Area

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Zonta Club of Burbank Area

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Zonta 90th Anniversary Celebration Sponsorships

Electra Sponsor item
Electra Sponsor
$4,000

Named for Amelia Earhart’s final plane, Lockheed Electra 10E, symbolizing bold leadership and limitless ambition. 

  • Recognition on all event materials 
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage and digital screens 
  • Verbal acknowledgment from stage 
  • Social media spotlight (4 posts across platforms) 
  • Logo and link featured on Zonta Club website for 12 months.
  • 8 complimentary tickets 
  • Reserved seating 


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Vega Sponsor item
Vega Sponsor
$2,500

Named for Amelia’s record-breaking plane, the Lockheed Vega 5B, in her solo transatlantic flight. 

  • Recognition on all event materials 
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage and digital screens 
  • Verbal acknowledgment during event 
  • Social media recognition (2 posts) 
  • Logo and link featured on Zonta Club website for 12 months 
  • 6 complimentary tickets 
  • Reserved seating 
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Canary Sponsor item
Canary Sponsor
$1,000

Honoring “The Canary” (Kinner Airster), Amelia’s first plane and the start of her pioneering journey.

  • Recognition on all event materials 
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage and digital screens 
  • Social media thank-you post 
  • 4 complimentary tickets 
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Friendship Sponsor item
Friendship Sponsor
$500

Named for the plane Amelia first flew across the Atlantic, the Lockheed L-10 “Friendship”, representing teamwork and shared purpose. 

  • Recognition on all event materials 
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage and digital screens 
  • Group social media recognition 
  • 2 complimentary tickets 
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