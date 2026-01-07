Zonta Club of Cortland - 2026 Woman of Achievement Event Sponsorship Campaign

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Two-page program ad spread (9.5” x 7.5” h) or two full-page ads (4.75” w x 7.5” h). - First Level 1 Sponsor to commit receives center two program pages - Other Level 1 Sponsors receive choice of ad page location(s), except covers
Full-page program ad (4.75” w x 7.5” h). - First three Level 2 Sponsors receive choice of cover page as they commit: front cover inside, back cover inside, or back cover outside
Half-page program ad (4.75” w x 3.75” h)
Quarter-page program ad (4.75” w x 1.875” h)
Seven lines of text copy in eighth page-sized program ad block (2.375” w x 1.875” h). Block of text will be outlined and placed side by side with another Level 5 sponsor. Suggested text copy for lines 2-7 includes: phone number(s), email address(es), business address, website and/or social media addresses, business tagline, business owner’s name, call to action for sales, etc. (Refer to the WOA Event Sponsorship page for a sample generic ad.)
Name of business included in special section of Listing Sponsors
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