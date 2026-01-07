Zonta Club of Cortland - 2026 Woman of Achievement Event Sponsorship Campaign

Seven lines of text copy in eighth page-sized program ad block (2.375” w x 1.875” h). Block of text will be outlined and placed side by side with another Level 5 sponsor. Suggested text copy for lines 2-7 includes: phone number(s), email address(es), business address, website and/or social media addresses, business tagline, business owner’s name, call to action for sales, etc. (Refer to the WOA Event Sponsorship page for a sample generic ad.)