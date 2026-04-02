ZONTA Club of Greenville Membership 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 30
This is the yearly membership fee for members who are willing to attend a majority of monthly meetings and events and to actively participate in club volunteering and fundraising events. This membership includes voting rights and the ability to serve on boards of the Club and Foundation.
Valid until May 30
This is for members who want to support the club and our mission but are unable to commit to attending a majority of monthly meetings or events. Supporting members cannot vote, serve on the boards, or represent the club as a delegate or alternate. An additional donation of $230 should be made to the Foundation through a separate link.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!