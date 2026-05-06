Zonta Club Of Riverside Charitable And Educational Fund

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Zonta Club Of Riverside Charitable And Educational Fund

About the memberships

Zonta Club Of Riverside Charitable And Educational Fund's Memberships

Membership for Current Members
$155

Valid until May 31

Renewal June 1, 2026-May 31, 2027

Zonta International Member Dues & Fees Yearly Dues $88

Club Liability Insurance $3

Zonta District 9 Membership Yearly Dues $47

Zonta Club of Riverside Membership Yearly Dues $17


New Membership
$170

Valid until June 1

Renewal June 1, 2026-May 31, 2027

Club $88

Liability $3

District $47

ZI $17

ZI $15 One time fee

Young Professional
$59

Valid until June 1

Annual Dues for Young Professional (under the age of 35)

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