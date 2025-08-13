Zonta Club Pecan Sale (Belvidere)

These Mammoth Halves are the pride of the crop. These golden halves are beautiful on baked goods and delicious when served as a snack or straight from the bag. Their size makes them perfect for glazing or roasting.
When sealed tightly, pecans can be frozen for up to two years.
Our Milk Chocolate Pecan Halves are fresh shelled, hand selected and then roasted with just a hint of salt before being enrobed in our velvety rich milk chocolate.
Our Milk Chocolate Pecan Halves are simply an addictive combination of salty and sweet.
Our Fancy Mammoth Dark Chocolate Pecan Halves are fresh shelled, hand selected and then roasted with just a hint of salt before being enrobed in decadent dark chocolate.
Our Dark Chocolate Pecan Halves are simply an addictive combination of salty and sweet.
Go ahead and indulge - dark chocolate and pecans make an antioxidant packed snack or pair with a glass of red wine for even more benefits.
Our dark little secret, these are a staff favorite!
A sweet and buttery confection with a perfectly crunchy Georgia pecan in the middle!
Our Fancy Mammoth Cinnamon Glazed Pecan Halves are fresh shelled and hand selected for quality - roasted with just a hint of salt before receiving a sweet candy coating in our circa 1940s copper cauldrons and a hand-tossing in our proprietary blend of cinnamon and vanilla sugar.
Our Cinnamon Glazed Pecans Halves are crisp and supremely snackable making them a fan favorite.
Our Caramel Pecan Clusters are packed with the finest and freshest Fancy Mammoth Pecan pieces and made with hand-pulled caramel.
Individually packaged, each two-bite cluster contains pecan pieces roasted with just a hint of salt before they are coated in buttery caramel and enrobed in our premium milk chocolate.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!