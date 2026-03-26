Zonta Woman of Achievement Luncheon 2026

This ticket option is available to the general public. Please purchase ticket(s) for yourself and any additional guest(s).
This ticket option is available to the general public. Please purchase ticket(s) for yourself and any additional guest(s).
General Public - Group
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
This ticket option is available to the general public and Zonta members. Please use this option to purchase a group of 5 tickets (for yourself and 4 of your guests).
This ticket option is available to the general public and Zonta members. Please use this option to purchase a group of 5 tickets (for yourself and 4 of your guests).
Zonta member - Attendee
$35
This ticket option is for Zonta members ONLY. Use this ticket to purchase a ticket for only yourself.
This ticket option is for Zonta members ONLY. Use this ticket to purchase a ticket for only yourself.
Zonta member - Guest attendee
$35
This ticket option is for Zonta members only. Use this ticket to purchase ticket(s) for your guest(s).
This ticket option is for Zonta members only. Use this ticket to purchase ticket(s) for your guest(s).
Event Supporter - NOT attending
$35
This ticket option is for Zonta members and community members who are unable to attend in-person and want to donate funds to support this event & its mission. Zonta members can use this to honor your support commitment when you are unable to attend the luncheon.
This ticket option is for Zonta members and community members who are unable to attend in-person and want to donate funds to support this event & its mission. Zonta members can use this to honor your support commitment when you are unable to attend the luncheon.
Add a donation for Zonta International Cortland
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