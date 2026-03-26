Zonta International Cortland

Hosted by

Zonta International Cortland

About this event

Zonta Woman of Achievement Luncheon 2026

72 S Main St

Homer, NY 13077, USA

General Public - Luncheon Attendee
$35
This ticket option is available to the general public. Please purchase ticket(s) for yourself and any additional guest(s).
General Public - Group
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
This ticket option is available to the general public and Zonta members. Please use this option to purchase a group of 5 tickets (for yourself and 4 of your guests).
Zonta member - Attendee
$35
This ticket option is for Zonta members ONLY. Use this ticket to purchase a ticket for only yourself.
Zonta member - Guest attendee
$35
This ticket option is for Zonta members only. Use this ticket to purchase ticket(s) for your guest(s).
Event Supporter - NOT attending
$35
This ticket option is for Zonta members and community members who are unable to attend in-person and want to donate funds to support this event & its mission. Zonta members can use this to honor your support commitment when you are unable to attend the luncheon.
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