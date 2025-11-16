Hosted by

Zumba for Men’s Mental Health – Virtual Fundraiser for The huMAN Project

Support the Circle
$15

Helps cover supplies, resources, and tools for one weekly men’s support group session.


Small gift, big impact. Every circle matters.

Sponsor a Session
$30

Provides direct support for therapeutic weekly groups that help men open up, heal, and connect.


You’re giving a man a safe place to breathe and be heard.

Fuel Emotional Healing
$50

Supports licensed mental health consultations, facilitator preparation, and healing-centered activities.


Your gift strengthens our commitment to free emotional wellness services.

Transform a Man’s Month
$100

Covers a full month of participation for a man in need—including groups, workshops, and resources.


You are directly changing someone’s life for the better.

Impact a Community
$250

Supports therapy groups, Men’s 365 events, and the redevelopment of Boys Don’t Cry.


Your generosity helps shift the narrative around masculinity and mental health.

