Zumbro Valley Medical Society Street Medicine Gala

A night of dinner and live music to celebrate ZVMS Street Medicine!
Medical students and prior ZVMS Street Medicine Volunteers, please purchase this ticket.
Silver Package Includes:
• Name listed on ZVMS website
• Name and/or Logo in printed program
• Social media thank-you post
• 2 event tickets
Silver Sponsors demonstrate their commitment to accessible healthcare and community outreach. Their support directly funds supplies and diagnostic equipment for our Street Medicine clinics.
Gold Package Includes:
• Dedicated sponsor slide during program
• Name and logo listed on ZVMS website
• Name and/or Logo in printed program
• Logo on sponsor signage at event
• Social media thank-you post
• 4 event tickets
Gold Sponsors are key partners in expanding sustainable healthcare and community outreach. Their investment directly funds screening equipment and medical supplies.
Platinum Package Includes:
• Dedicated sponsor slide during program
• Name and logo listed on ZVMS website
• Recognition in post-event impact email sent to attendees
• Logo in printed program
• Logo on sponsor signage at event
• Social media thank-you post
• 6 event tickets (Table)
Platinum Sponsors serve as transformational partners in advancing equitable healthcare delivery. Their support sustains long-term Street Medicine programming and ensures continuity of care beyond a single event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!