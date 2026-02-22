Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated - State of South Carolina

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated - State of South Carolina

About this event

ZYA:Sponsorship

Power of S.H.E.
$450

2026 Youth Empowerment Award and 2026 End of the Year Celebration; Torch, Dove, Rose, and Pearl Levels (10 -youth)

Empower H.E.R.
$350

Youth Empowerment Award; include Torch, Dove, Rose, and Pearl Levels (8 - youth)

Torch
$250

Mentioned in 2+ pre-event email, social media spotlight series (multi-post promotion), speaking opportunity or panel participation; include Dove, Rose and Pearl Levels (6 - youth)

Dove
$150

Mentioned during event opening and closing remarks, dedicated post on social media, small display; include Rose and Pearl Levels (3 - youth)

Rose
$100

Mention in one pre-event email, one social media shoutout, option to include a flyer or small promo item in attendee gift bags and Pearl Level (2-youth)

Pearl
$35

Sponsor a youth

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!