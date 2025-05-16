Zydeco Rhythms for a Reason with Geno Delafose

Your $20 donation includes one ticket to the event and charity receipt. (Please note: this option does not include a t-shirt.)
Your $20 donation includes one ticket to the event and charity receipt. (Please note: this option does not include a t-shirt.)
T-Shirt Donation
$15
Your $15 donation includes one complimentary t-shirt and charity receipt. (Please note: this option does not include event entrance.)
Your $15 donation includes one complimentary t-shirt and charity receipt. (Please note: this option does not include event entrance.)
Ticket & T-Shirt Donation
$30
Your $30 donation includes a complimentary event ticket for one, one t-shirt as a thank-you gift, and charity receipt.
Your $30 donation includes a complimentary event ticket for one, one t-shirt as a thank-you gift, and charity receipt.
Couple Donation (2 Tickets & 2 T-Shirts)
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Your $60 donation includes two complimentary event tickets, two t-shirt as a thank-you gift, and charity receipt. At checkout, please have the name, phone number, email address, and t-shirt size for the second guests ready. This will help make check-in quick and easy at the event.
Your $60 donation includes two complimentary event tickets, two t-shirt as a thank-you gift, and charity receipt. At checkout, please have the name, phone number, email address, and t-shirt size for the second guests ready. This will help make check-in quick and easy at the event.
Your $250 Donation includes 8 tickets to the event, 8 t-shirts, a reserved seating section at the event, and charity receipt. At checkout, please have the names, phone numbers, email addresses and t-shirt sizes for all 8 guests ready. This will help make check-in quick and easy at the event.
Your $250 Donation includes 8 tickets to the event, 8 t-shirts, a reserved seating section at the event, and charity receipt. At checkout, please have the names, phone numbers, email addresses and t-shirt sizes for all 8 guests ready. This will help make check-in quick and easy at the event.
Add a donation for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!