Fund Cutting-Edge Research Projects
Use a custom donation form to raise unrestricted funds for new research initiatives—streamline contributions and spotlight breakthroughs.
Monthly Lab Sustainer Program
Set up tiered monthly giving for ongoing lab supplies and maintenance—build a reliable funding base donors love.
Host a STEM Challenge Fundraiser
Empower supporters to run peer-to-peer events like 5K runs or virtual hackathons—boost awareness and expand your donor network effortlessly.
Sell Tickets to Your Innovation Conference
Sell tickets to your flagship STEM conference or workshop—collect attendee data, manage registrations, and fund your next big event fee-free.
Open a Science Merch & Kit Store
Launch an online shop selling branded lab gear, experiment kits, and educational materials—100% of proceeds support your mission and grow your community.
Host a Lab Equipment Auction
Run a silent or live auction featuring donated lab equipment, VIP lab tours, or sponsor packages to engage high-value supporters and secure major gifts.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🔬 25 lab kits for under-resourced schools
So hands-on experiments spark lifelong scientific curiosity
🚀 3 student-led rocket projects
To fuel ambition and launch tomorrow’s aerospace pioneers
🖥️ 5 high-performance workstations
Helping researchers process complex simulations faster
📊 Analytics software licenses for 10 teams
Empowering data insights that drive real-world impact
🧪 50 STEM workshop scholarships
Ensuring every budding scientist gets a seat at the table
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Science and Technology Nonprofits
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Science and Technology Nonprofits
🔬 DIY Science Kit Sale
Sell DIY experiment kits; buyers share results online, boosting engagement while funding STEM education.
🌞 Solar-Powered Picnic
Host an outdoor picnic with solar cooking demos and eco workshops; ticket sales fuel renewable energy initiatives.
🏃 Code & Run 5K
Runners wear LED code-pattern bibs in a 5K fun run; registration fees support coding camps and tech outreach.
🌐 Virtual Innovation Hackathon
A 48-hour online hackathon with entry donations; teams develop STEM solutions, judged live, driving funds and awareness.
🌟 Rooftop Star-Gazing Social
Guided astronomy night on a rooftop with telescopes and expert talks; ticket proceeds advance space research programs.
💻 Tech Gadget Auction
Online auction of donated tech gadgets and prototypes; competitive bidding generates funds for nonprofit projects.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Science and Technology Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Science and Technology Nonprofits in 2025
Verticals-enabling Intelligent Network Systems (VINES)
National Science Foundation (NSF)
Not specified
Supports research in intelligent network systems, with proposals due August 25, 2025.
Incorporating Human Behavior in Epidemiological Models (IHBEM)
National Science Foundation (NSF)
Not specified
Funds research on incorporating human behavior into epidemiological models, with proposals due July 14, 2025.
Security, Privacy, and Trust in Cyberspace
National Science Foundation (NSF)
Not specified
Supports research in cybersecurity, privacy, and trust, with proposals due September 29, 2025.
STEM Action Grants
Society for Science
Up to $5,000
Provides small grants to innovative nonprofit organizations for STEM outreach, with application cycle opening dates to be announced.
Top companies that donate to Science and Technology Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Google.org
Provides funding, programs, and technical expertise to accelerate missions, focusing on knowledge, skills, learning, and scientific progress.
Society for Science
Offers sponsorship opportunities for programs and events that support hands-on STEM learning and science fairs.
General Motors
Invests in nonprofit organizations and communities to provide immersive, hands-on learning experiences in STEM fields.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Science and Technology Nonprofits? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Science and Technology Nonprofits. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We're able to offer our services for free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. No catch!
Can Science and Technology Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?
Certainly! Science and Technology Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations, including general donations, membership fees, and sponsorships. Zeffy also supports event ticket sales and recurring giving, all without any fees.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Science and Technology Nonprofits run with Zeffy?
Science and Technology Nonprofits can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed webinars to setting up recurring donation programs for sustained support, Zeffy provides the tools to meet your fundraising needs.
What's the best fundraising platform for Science and Technology Nonprofits?
Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Science and Technology Nonprofits because it's the only truly zero-fee, 100% free platform available. While others might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent goes directly to your mission, building donor trust and allowing you to focus on what matters most.